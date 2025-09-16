Broncos' fans can only laugh as Geno Smith crumbles in prime time

On Monday Night Football, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders had a disastrous performance, and you can't help but laugh. Many across the NFL had assumed that the Raiders found a competent QB solution for a few years, but that might not be the case.

The Raiders and Chargers played each other on the second Monday Night Football, and it went as you would have expected. Las Vegas was trounced by the Chargers, and it appears as if this team is again going to be among the worst in the NFL.

But QB Geno Smith, who some people legitimately think is better than Bo Nix, had one of the worst games you'll ever see from a starting QB in the NFL.

Geno Smith was a disaster on Monday Night Football against the LA Chargers

Not only did Smith not complete a single pass 10 yards down the field, but he also failed to reach 200 yards and tossed three interceptions on top of that:

Geno Smith did not complete any of his 12 pass attempts over 10 yards downfield against the Chargers, throwing three interceptions on those passes.



He became the only quarterback since 2016 to attempt at least 10 downfield passes in a game without a completion.#LVvsLAC pic.twitter.com/YdzDOulRUx — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 16, 2025

I have said for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders just aren't going to be a very good team and honestly have a pretty hollow roster. Their decision to take Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was the wrong one, as they should have used that pick to bolster the trenches.

The Denver Broncos don't see the Raiders tuntil a bit later into the season, but you can't imagine that things are going to get that much better. Furthermore, the Broncos' defense should be able to have similar success against Smith than the Chargers' defense did.

I would like to think that Week 2 was simply an outlier for Denver, and this unit will find a way to bounce back. All in all, it seems like the Raiders are again going to be a dysfunctional mess, and that does start with the quarterback.