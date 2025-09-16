Latest Week 3 NFL power rankings are very kind to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have split their first two games, and the team was recently given a pretty solid power ranking as Week 3 approaches. Power rankings are always subjective, and for a long while, the Broncos were ranked pretty low.

However, things began to turn around quite nicely, and the team has since been a staple near the top of various NFL power rankings. Many had the Broncos inside the top-10 heading into the season. through two games in 2025, the Broncos have looked quite sloppy and do not feel like one of the better teams in the NFL.

Despite this, they were given a shockingly kind ranking as Week 2 closes out and as Week 3 begins.

Broncos ranked 12th in Bleacher Report's Week 3 NFL power rankings

Here is Gary Davenport on his no. 12 ranking for the Denver Broncos for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season:

Last Week: 12

Week 2 Result: Lost at Indianapolis 29-28

It's gut-check time for the Denver Broncos.

Denver didn't play especially well in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans—the Titans just played worse. And while the bone-headed special teams penalty that gave the Colts a do-over on a game-winning field goal will be blamed for Denver's loss.

But the Broncos were outplayed by Indianapolis. Denver allowed a whopping 473 yards of offense, including a 300-yard game from Daniel freaking Jones and over 165 yards and 5.2 yards a pop on the ground. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year (cornerback Patrick Surtain II) got toasted like a Pop-Tart all day.

Denver's next three games could be pivotal—at the Chargers, home against the Bengals and on the road against the reigning champs.

Like I said. Gut check time. – Davenport

All in all, you can't complain with a ranking like this. The Broncos should still get some benefit of the doubt, as this was a good football team in 2024, and they still do have a win on their record. However, the sloppiest in which Denver has played their first two games is concerning.

The Broncos risk slipping into a bit of a slump if they fail to beat the LA Chargers in Week 3, as the Cincinnati Bengals are in Week 4, and the Philadelphia Eagles are after that. Denver's schedule does ease up in the middle of the season, but it's this three-game stretch that many of us are paying attention to.