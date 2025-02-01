Broncos' rival named a trade fit for a former triple-crown wide receiver

The Denver Broncos are not the only team in the AFC West looking for upgrades on offense. Their rival could be in the market for some as well. The Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are actually kind of in similar spots heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Both teams are still early in their rebuilds but did work with house money in 2024 to make the postseason. The Chargers and Broncos both lost in the Wild Card Round in blowout fashion and need some more help on offense.

LA was able to hire Jim Harbaugh, who is a very good head coach. And they, like the Denver Broncos, are going to be on the hunt for some more help for their QB in 2025. Well, Bleacher Report rolled out some offseason trades that could make some sense for certain teams.

Here is what they said about Cooper Kupp to the Los Angeles Chargers via trade:

"But a Day 3 pick is worth calling "dibs" on Kupp. And the Chargers would be an excellent fit for multiple reasons.



A restructured contract would likely be part of any deal. But with $63 million and change, the Bolts have the cap space necessary to afford Kupp. They are a playoff team with a clear need at wide receiver opposite rookie breakout Ladd McConkey.



The Chargers can also offer Kupp continuity. There would be no cross-country move. No uprooting his family. He could close out his career in the same stadium where he won a Super Bowl in.



Just in a different uniform." Gary Davenport

While Cooper Kupp is clearly declining and not nearly the WR he was in 2021, he's still an effective player and would be a great fit in LA in a second or third-option role. The Charger saw rookie WR Ladd McConkey break the 1,000-yard mark, and he is going to be their go-to player on offense for years to come.

But a sprinkle of Cooper Kupp here and there would make life a lot harder for the Denver Broncos. He's played in just 24 games over the last two seasons, but in 12 games in 2024, Kupp still caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

He caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns back in 2021, which was the triple-crown season. We'll see what kind of approach the Los Angeles Chargers take for their offseason. They may want to continue building through the NFL Draft, as two of their rookies in 2024 in McConkey and Joe Alt ended up being among the best at their position as rookies.

Heck, it would not upset me to see the Denver Broncos swing a trade for Cooper Kupp if the value made sense for both teams, but the Chargers will probably look for some immediate-impact veterans this offseason, and there is a chance that Cooper Kupp, who wouldn't even have to move, could head to the LA Chargers.