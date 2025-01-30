Denver Broncos given laughably low grade for their successful 2024 season

The Denver Broncos had a shockingly awesome 2024 season, but Bleacher Report gives them a laughably low grade for their performance. Most thought the Denver Broncos would win five games or less in 2024. Heck, I was actually a bit low on the Broncos, and that is saying something.

Anyway, many, many people across the NFL landscape laughed when the Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft - some said the Broncos 'panic-drafted' the QB; whatever that means.

Well, after an 0-2 start to begin the year, those doubters took victory laps. However, over their final 15 games, Denver went 10-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, and Bo Nix cemented himself as a franchise QB.

Well, Bleacher Report handed out letter grades for each NFL team...

Let's check out what they had to say about the Denver Broncos and their "B+" grade for their 2024 NFL Season:

"The Denver Broncos are well ahead of schedule in climbing the NFL hierarchy. Last offseason, the Broncos had cap-space limitations because of dead money owed to quarterback Russell Wilson (and they still do), but the front office managed to put together a competitive roster around rookie quarterback Bo Nix.



Denver didn't have a running back who rushed for more than 513 yards. Only one of its pass-catchers, Courtland Sutton, racked up more than 503 receiving yards.



Yet Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 66.3 percent completion rate. He finished sixth leaguewide in touchdown passes and added 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.



Nix's production is a promising sign for the Broncos'; future. He's also paired with a defense that ranked seventh in total yards and allowed the third-fewest points.



Even though the Buffalo Bills crushed the Broncos 31-7 in the Wild-Card Round, Denver exceeded expectations, getting to 10 wins and a playoff berth. DraftKings set the Broncos'; over-under total at 5.5 wins.



2024 record: 10-7



Grade: B+" Maurice Moton

So yeah, I understand that letter grades are pretty subjective, so this doesn't mean anything at the end of the day, but how would the Broncos not receive an "A+" for their season? Given what they were working with, it was nothing short of a perfect score.

With dead cap pushing nearly $100 million and very limited weaponry on offense, Denver and its coaching staff squeeze as much juice out of the roster as they possibly could have. Now heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Broncos will have a good bit of cap space open up and have many, many moves they can make to free up even more space.

If the Broncos' success in 2024 was only a "B+" grade according to Bleacher Report, I can't imagine how highly the team is going to score in 2025 when they win 12 games and Bo Nix turns into an MVP candidate...