Projected market value for free agent RB should lead Broncos to sign him

The Denver Broncos need immediate RB production, but also need a long-term solution. This free agent RB brings them one of that in a big way. The free agent running back market last year was stacked, and we do know that the Broncos seemed to have some degree of interest in Josh Jacobs, which makes sense.

Denver missed on Jacobs, so you have to figure that the team is again willing to look into the free agent market at the position for an upgrade. However, the FA market this year is just not nearly as good, but there could be some solid one-year options that can pave the way for the young guys to take over in 2026 and beyond.

This would be a great move for the Denver Broncos in 2025...

One name that I am beginning to really love as a one-year option for the Broncos is Aaron Jones, who, according to spotrac.com, will have a market value around $5.5 million on a one-year deal in 2025.

Yes, please.

Jones, who turned 30 in December, played in all 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He ran for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Jones also caught 51 passes for 408 yards for two more touchdowns. In total, Jones finished 2024 with 1,546 yards on offense.

Across his eight-year NFL career, Aaron Jones has rushed for 7,078 yards and 50 touchdowns. He has averaged a very good 4.9 yards per carry and has four separate seasons with at least 5.3 yards per carry.

He's kind of been underrated if you ask me. And when you think about the immediate production that Denver needs at the position, Aaron Jones can provide that for year. It would also still afford the Broncos every reason to look to the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to find a more long-term answer at RB.

In this even, the RB rotation in 2024 could look something like



Aaron Jones / Jaleel McLaughlin / Rookie / ???

The Broncos would not carry four running backs on the active roster each week in my opinion, so you would have to do something with Audric Estime or another back that might not make the cut into the rotation. We do know that Sean Payton has used a committee approach at RB before, and Aaron Jones is someone who has been in that type of role before, especially when he was with the Green Bay Packers.

The signing makes all the sense in the world - it would be a clear upgrade for a modest price, and with Jones being a very good pass-catching back, he would fit Sean Payton's offense like a glove. This potential signing has to happen in 2025.