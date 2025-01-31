Tee Higgins update could give Denver Broncos a chance to make major move

The Denver Broncos do need help at wide receiver, and the best free agent on the WR market this coming offseason is Tee Higgins. Cincinnati Bengals' de-facto GM Duke Tobin spoke recently about the state of his team, and this is certainly a team to watch. The Bengals beat the Broncos in overtime in 2024 and were breathing down their necks in the AFC playoff race.

What the Bengals do in the offseason is absolutely important to the Denver Broncos. Their biggest free agent is Tee Higgins, the stud wide receiver who has played alongside Ja'Marr Chase for several years now in Cincy. With the Bengals surely wanting to extend Chase, that could mean Higgins hits the free agent market, and Tobin was asked recently about the possibility of keeping Chase and Higgins together:

"It's going to be hard. We feel like we have the resources to do it, but it all depends on how the negotiation goes and whether they're willing to accept wanting to come back at a number that makes sense for everybody. And you know what we do with Tee going forward, I've always been very upfront in my desire to have Tee Higgins on our team" Duke Tobin

We all know how good Ja'Marr Chase it; he might be one of one in the NFL right now. And while Tee Higgins is very good himself, he's not Chase, so the team would obviously pick Chase over Higgins. With Cincy being a notoriously cheap franchise, and based on what Tobin said about, momentum does seem to be building for Tee Higgins to hit the free agency market.

And if that is the case, the Denver Broncos would have an opening to make the move. If you ask me, the Broncos signing Tee Higgins would also mean that they would explore a trade for Courtland Sutton. Higgins might be a pipedream, but he's a better and younger player than Sutton, and if Denver was able to swap the two, they absolutely would.

Bo Nix formed a lethal connection with Sutton in 2024, as the veteran WR broke the 1,000-yard mark for the second time of his career. Courtland Sutton is a good player. He can make the craziest circus catches from time to time, but does come with some brutal drops here and there.

Tee Higgins is several years younger than Sutton, so the Broncos would be getting more youth in this unit, which is always welcome. While you may not think signing Tee Higgins is on the table, this recent update from the mouth of Duke Tobin himself does seme to indicate that Higgins may not return to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals would get weaker - which effectively makes the Broncos stronger.