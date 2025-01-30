Just because the Denver Broncos are in a good spot for the long-term does not mean they can't slip up. They have to avoid making these mistakes. It is not hyperbole to suggest that this is one of the most important offseasons in the history of the franchise. The Broncos have rebuilt their team the right way and have a massive window opening.

They've got the cost-controlled, legit QB in house, cap space to spend, and their own first and second-round picks in the NFL Draft for the first time in years. This is a crucial offseason for Bo Nix, Sean Payton, and the entire team to take the next step.

It's clear that Denver was not a true contender in 2025, but they were the tier below in that 'good not great' tier with other teams like the Chargers, Texans, and teams in the NFC like the Buccaneers. It's pivotal that the Broncos avoid making this devastating mistakes in the 2025 offseason.

3 devastating mistakes the Broncos have to avoid in the 2025 offseason

Broncos have to avoid not signing a free agent tight end

The Denver Broncos have done virtually nothing at the tight end position for years now, and it's odd that Denver did not bring in a veteran tight end last offseason. Players like Mike Gesicki and Jonnu Smith would have made a lot of sense, and both players had career years to an extent in 2024.

The Broncos could sign Gesicki this offseason, or they could sign a former New Orleans Saint in Juwan Johnson, who might be the most likely free agent to come aboard. Denver needs immediate production at the TE position, and while the free agent class is not stacked, there are some players who can make an impact.

It has to happen this offseason.

Broncos have to avoid not making one major move at ILB

For years now, the Denver Broncos have not invested legitimate resources into the inside linebacker position. Their starting ILB duo this past season was Alex Singleton and Cody Barton. With Barton a free agent, Singleton getting old and coming off of a turn ACL, and the team parting ways with ILB coach Greg Manusky, the Broncos might have a hard reset at the position.

Free agents like Zack Baun, Ernest Jones IV, and Jamien Sherwood would make a lot of sense for the Broncos in the offseason. Heck, pick one to sign. The team may also have a chance to swing a trade for an ILB if the right player pops up.

However you slice it; whether it's a major free agency addition or first-round addition in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos have to make at least one major splash at this position. I have said the Broncos need an 'enforcer' at the ILB spot. Go get one.

Broncos have to avoid not replacing PJ Locke III

Folks, PJ Locke III is not a good football player. He could be fine in a rotational role, but the Denver Broncos have to replace him in free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft. At first glance, the free agency safety market seems to be rock-solid yet again, and with the Broncos finding a top-7 safety in Brandon Jones last offseason for a reasonable price, I see no reason why they cannot do this again.

Locke was dreadful in coverage in 2024 and was, by far, the weakest link on the backend. Vance Joseph hand-picked Brandon Jones last offseason, so perhaps he'll get the chance to do this again in the offseason. The safety room is one that needs improved again.