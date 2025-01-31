The Denver Broncos should not rule out signing some older players in free agency. Could these three over 30 years old make sense? The Broncos should be active but calculated in free agency this coming offseason. With cap space to spend and every reason to add, Denver is going to dip into the FA market many times if you ask me.

They've got some needs on both sides of the ball and should address both units here when free agency begins in mid-March. While some of the younger free agents on the market are going to be in high demand, could the Denver Broncos pursue some free agents that are over 30 years old?

3 free agents over 30 years old the Denver Broncos must sign in 2025

Ryan Kelly, Center, 31 years old

One of the best centers in the NFL for quite some time, Ryan Kelly is set to hit the free agent market and would be a nice upgrade over Luke Wattenberg. The Denver Broncos need to eventually figure out if they are willing to invest yet another notable contract onto the offensive line.

They already have four with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. Most teams do not have nearly the amount of cap space invested into the offensive line that Denver does. Do they want a fifth big-time contract? Maybe. Either way, Kelly is better than Wattenberg and would be a nice all-in type of move that the Broncos could make.

Jarran Reed, Defensive Tackle, 31 years old

In 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks, Jarran Reed had 4.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. He's played all over the defensive line and could be a neat addition at the interior defensive tackle spot that could use some help.

Reed would not be more than a one-year solution, but he's missed just one game since 2020 and helps an already strong unit get even better.

Jarran Reed would be a decent signing for the Denver Broncos, as I would expect them to look for an upgrade over DJ Jones.

Eric Kendricks, Inside Linebacker, 32 years old

If the Denver Broncos were to sign Eric Kendricks, the long-time inside linebacker, I would seriously hope they make an additional move. Kendricks is fine for what he is - in 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, he racked up two interceptions, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, three sacks, 138 total tackles, and four tackles for loss.

He did allow a 101 passer rating in coverage, and over the last several years, he's gotten a bit worse when put in coverage. Kendricks would at least bring some competence to the ILB room and would be a floor-raiser. He's 32 years old and may not have a ton of time left in the NFL.

I am not advocating for the signing, but just for the point of this exercise, Eric Kendricks could be a logical fit for a year. The Broncos have not poured enough resources into the ILB position in recent years, so if you ask me what I would like to see, it would be cool to see the team throw a ton of money at someone like Zack Baun or Ernest Jones IV.