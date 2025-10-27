Broncos receiver continues breakout sophomore season in Week 8 win

Entering Denver's wild card matchup against the Buffalo Bills in January, Troy Franklin seemed as on the roster bubble as any other Bronco rookie in quite some time. He hauled in a bomb touchdown from Nix on the team's first drive, and it seemed as though a weight had been lifted off Franklin's shoulders. Since then, his outlook on the Broncos has done a complete 180, and Franklin is taking one of the largest second-year leaps of any player from the 2024 NFL draft.

Initial reports out of training camp over the summer were that the Broncos were seeing true improvement from Franklin. His strong camp persisted up to the start of preseason games, and many questioned if it would continue into action. Not only did it continue, but Franklin was arguably Denver's best offensive player in their three early games.

The Broncos' offense has broken out, and Troy Franklin has much to do with it. Through eight games, Franklin has 33 catches, 358 receiving yards, and four scores to his name. Finally rekindling his connection with Bo Nix, Franklin has cemented himself as a legitimate receiving threat for Sean Payton's offense.

Troy Franklin's sophomore breakout continued in Broncos rout against Dallas

Troy Franklin led the Broncos in all major receiving categories during their 44-point explosion against the Cowboys. Imagine telling that to someone just six months ago. In total, Franklin hauled in six passes for 89 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

This was his second performance this year, with 89 receiving yards and at least one score. Considering the two scores, this was fairly easily the best performance of Franklin's professional career.

Many Broncos fans were hoping for Franklin to develop into the type of player that he has been in recent weeks. He showed in this game that he can stretch the field, pose as a red zone threat, and present a nice complement to the more larger and physical playing styles of Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram.

If the Broncos are going to continue their offensive onslaught, they’ll need the Oregon product to continue his strong play.

Ultimately, the Broncos are finally starting to see the player they believed they were getting in the fifth round of last year’s draft. Franklin is stretching the field, making big plays, and becoming a legitimate scoring threat. Also of note, his drop issues from 2024 appear to be behind him. If he can continue his progression, the Broncos might have a legitimate long-term offensive weapon on their hands.