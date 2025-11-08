Broncos' quiet trade deadline move says a lot about their 2026 plans

Many in Broncos Country wanted the team to be aggressive at the trade deadline and acquire a player or two. The 'top prize' seemed to be Jaylen Waddle, and there were rumblings that the Broncos had serious interest.

In the end, though, it seems like the price the Miami Dolphins were asking for Waddle was too high for the Broncos to pay, and that might end up being the better thing for the team in the end. And to be fair, this team is 8-2 with 'their guys,' so that might not have given GM George Paton a reason to splurge on a deadline target.

Well, with the Broncos having their own top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including an extra fourth-round picks from the New Orleans Saints, this team could be angling toward being hyper-aggressive in the 2026 NFL Offseason between free agency, trades, and the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Broncos might plan to be hyper-aggressive in the 2026 NFL Offseason

As of now, the Broncos have five picks in the first four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only that, but, according to Over The Cap, Denver is also poised to have just under $50 million worth of cap space next offseason as well, which is a lot of room and could be enough to sign multiple notable starters.

That cap figure also does not include the possibility of Denver cutting and/or restructuring contracts for more space. The projected free agency class does contain many notable names on offense, which is where the Broncos might be looking to address.

And of course, there is always a possibility that Denver is more willing to trade for players after 2025. They are clearly wanting to see how far they can get with the current group of players that they have, which is a fine idea, but by the time the season is over, their top needs should be obvious.

With Bo Nix still on his rookie deal, the Broncos might be prepared to make another big leap in 2026. WIth a ton of cap space, all of their top draft picks, and a relatively strong free agency class, the Broncos could be way more aggressive than they have been.

The last point to note here, and it's a big one, is that Russell Wilson's contract is officially off the books following the 2025 NFL Season. The 2026 offseason could be where the fireworks really begin for the franchise.