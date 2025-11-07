Predicting the Broncos' final seven games after ugly win in Week 10

Denver has won 80% of its games this year and is currently on pace to win 14 this year, believe it or not. The seventh win in a row was an ugly one, and you just have to wonder if the team is a bit gassed from the season thus far and all of these close games.

The optimistic view to take is that Denver having to play on a short week and them facing an AFC West opponent in primetime, which they don't play well in, were huge reasons why the team struggled. With 10 days of rest coming up before their Week 11 showdown, Denver could get what they desperately need.

Their bye week is also in Week 12, so this upcoming stretch of them having just one game across a 23-day period is going to be massive to get a physical and mental reset. Let's predict their final seven games after another ugly win.

Predicting the Broncos' final seven games of the 2025 NFL Season

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs typically play very well after their bye, and Denver has a thing for one-score games. The Chiefs are just a bit too much for Denver to handle and take a late lead, dropping the Broncos to 8-3 and snapping the home winning streak.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-20 (8-3)

Week 13 @ Washington Commanders

Denver gets back on track after their Week 12 bye and are able to take care of business against a Washington Commanders' team still very likely to be without Jayden Daniels in this one. Marcus Mariota is their backup.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-20 (9-3)

Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos sweep the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's another unsurprising, close, low-scoring affair. Denver is 10-3 on the season.

Prediction: Broncos win 20-17 (10-3)

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

Returning home to face the talented Green Bay Packers is going to be a tough task. Jordan Love is playing good football, and their defense is littered with talent. Denver sees this one slip away and lse their second home game in a row, which would feel hard to believe.

Prediction: Packers win 23-21 (10-4)

Week 16. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a stingy defense and a team performing well overall, but, while the team is currently 5-3 heading into Week 10 and playing well under Liam Coen, they just aren't use to the bright lights at this point. A late-season game like this when both teams are likely battling for playoff seeding will go to the more experienced team.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-17 (11-4)

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Denver gets swept by the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the 2022 NFL Season. Yes, it's already been that long. They have split the games with KC in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Denver drops to 11-5 but might still be in a position to win the division.

Prediction: Chiefs win 20-17 (11-5)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Denver snaps their losing streak against the LA Chargers and takes care of business at home in yet another one-score game. The Chargers are battling a ton of injuries and will likely be fielding a shaky offensive line. Denver wraps up the regular season at 12-5, which could be enough to win the division.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-23 (12-5)