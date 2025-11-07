Broncos continue to draw comparisons to 2015 Super Bowl team after ugly win

The Denver Broncos have now won their seventh game in a row, this time coming over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Many of us expected the Denver Broncos to beat the Raiders pretty badly, but it was the complete opposite.

And, frankly, this game is something that might make us a bit concerned about the offense. Nothing looked pretty on TNF besides the defense and the blocked punt. Everything else was a forgettable mess, but the Broncos are closing out games and are now 6-2 in one-score games this year.

They continue to improve in key areas, and the defense is still punishing opposing offenses. There is absolutely reasons to doubt the Broncos after this win, and you are not an outlier if you have those doubts, but when you look at how Denver is winning these games, it does almost make you want to compare this team to 2015.

Are the 2025 and 2015 Denver Broncos the same exact team?

We all know the story of the 2015 Denver Broncos. Fielding, arguably, the best defense of all-time, the 2015 Broncos rode that top-notch defense to a 12-4 regular season, first overall seed in the playoffs, and a Super Bowl title.

The one thing that was obvious was just how bad the QB room was. Peyton Manning had ended up throwing more interceptions than touchdowns that year, so it really made the defense's performance that much better.

The 2015 Broncos were 9-3 in one-score games, and were, as you can probably guess, also 8-2 through their first 10 games. The year was filled with the offense just barely doing enough but the defense coming through in the end, and that's what we've had at times in 2025.

This year's offense, though, has been more efficient than the 2015 version, so that's an important distinction that needs made. Overall, you can't really argue with a 8-2 record through 10 games, and now the Broncos have an extended time to rest before an all-important Week 11 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.