Despite ugly performance in Week 10, the Broncos did what mattered in the end

In today's NFL, wins come in all shapes and sizes, and that was on display here in Week 10. The Denver Broncos hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on a short week, so I guess it was bound to be a slugfest in that regard.

However, the mistakes that Denver made were almost too much to count, and this game felt like the sloppiest that the Broncos have played all year on offense and with the special teams. At the end of the day, though, a win is a win.

The Broncos did what mattered the most - and they're now 8-2 on the season. While it might not feel like it, Denver, at least for a few days, has the best record in the NFL and are the top seed in the conference. No team, despite how bad it can look, should ever apologize for winning.

A win is a win, and the Denver Broncos took care of business

If we talked about each mistake that this team made on Thursday Night Football, we'd be up all night, so won't do that. But as we have talked about before, one mark of a great team in this league is being able to win in multiple ways.

And we have seen the Denver Broncos win in shootouts. We've seen them win in blowouts, and we've seen them win in low-scoring slugfests. Sure, the team should have beaten up on a bad Raiders' defense, but it just doesn't work out like that sometimes.

A win is a win, as I said earlier, and you can't really argue with that result. The Broncos are now winners of seven games in a row and move to 8-2 on the season, an incredible start. This game puts them another tick closer to that AFC West title and sets up a showdown in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will enter that game 5-4.