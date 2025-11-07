Bo Nix didn't mince words after Broncos fans booed him in ugly win

The Denver Broncos are 8-2 on the season and are still in first place in the AFC West, and it's going to remain that way for the bulk of November, at least. At this point in time, the Broncos are going to be playing for the division title late in the 2025 NFL Season.

The team still has notable issues, but they're stacking wins and are already three games ahead of where they were at this point in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver was 5-5 through 10 games in 2024 before winning four in a row.

Offensively, the team still cannot find much consistency, and it's becoming an issue. Optimistically, we can chock-up the bad performance in Week 10 to it being on a short week and them facing a divisional opponent in Las Vegas who always plays the Broncos tough. After the game, QB Bo Nix simply did not mince words when talking about what went on during the ugly win.

Bo Nix clearly understands how the game of football works...

Here is Bo Nix on being booed by the home crowd during the Week 10 win over the Raiders:

Bo Nix on being booed: “I’ve been booed before. I’ll be booed again” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 7, 2025

It's the truth, and it's good that Bo Nix has this mindset. The offense was boo-worthy in Week 10, and I do not personally fault any fan that verbally expressed their displeasure. The Broncos should have put 30 points on a bad Raiders' defense, and it's a shame that the offense needed virtually the entire game to put the Raiders away.

At the end of the day, though, the offense isn't going to magically figure it out and never look back - the boos are going to continue from time to time, as that's simply how things work in this league. Furthermore, the Broncos do have some personnel deficiencies on offense; they do not have a go-to weapon or a legitimate no. 1 WR, so that's going to be an issue until that type of player is brought in.

Nix himself has been less than spectacular in 2025 as well, as he has missed some throws. Overall, the offense still being a work in progress is troubling, and the boos are warranted, but it's nice to see that the Broncos' starting QB understands how this thing works.

Denver is going to bounce back at some point, and this unit will get going. The 10 days they have off before Week 11 should absolutely help things.