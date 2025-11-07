Wild stat proves Broncos' defense can lead team to the Super Bowl in 2025

Now 8-2, the Denver Broncos have won seven games in a row and are, for now at least, in possession of first place in the AFC. They also have the best record in the NFL. Denver might only have to win two of their remaining seven games to make the playoffs, but even if they were to go 4-3 over their final seven, they'd still finish with 12 wins and likely win the AFC West.

Anyway, much of what we have seen this year from the team is eerily similar to the 2015 Denver Broncos. The Super Bowl champions rode the best defense in the league and 'just barely good enough' offensive performances.

In many instances this year, we have seen that take place. It is a bit frustrating, as the offense has been an issue for years now, but the problems with the unit aren't ones that can be solved overnight, and might not be able to be solved until 2026. Well, through the first 10 games of the season, Denver's defense has been flat-out insane, and this stat proves that the team's defense could lead them to the Super Bowl this year.

The Denver Broncos have won because of their defense in the 2025 NFL Season

The stat was originally from ESPN, and it just goes to show you how dominant the Denver defense has been this year:

The Broncos have scored less than 20 points in three games this year: against the Texans, Jets, and Raiders. However, despite the low point total, Denver has managed to win them all. The defense has held opponents to under 20 points six times this year, and have allowed 22 total points over the past two games.

This unit is peaking at the right time, and the pass rush is even better than it was in the 2024 season. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has done an outstanding job with this unit, and it's likely going to lead him to a head coaching job this coming offseason.

The way the 2025 Denver Broncos have won their games this year is a lot similar to how they did in 2015. It does appear that this unit is good enough to make the Super Bowl, as, with each passing win, Denver gets that much more likely to win the division and host, potentially, multiple playoff games.

Can this defense lead the team to Super Bowl LX this year?