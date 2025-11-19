Broncos' quarterback proves to be among league's most clutch yet again

Despite not having lost a game since September, the criticism of Bo Nix has been non-stop throughout the season. Nix's Broncos now sit at 9-2, are the top seed in the AFC, and the second-year quarterback has authored five game-winning drives on the season. Seemingly, the Oregon product has become one of the premier fourth-quarter quarterbacks in the league.

Once again on Sunday, Nix was incredible down the stretch. He played his most important drive of the season, securing an incredible win for the Broncos and delivering them a commanding divisional lead heading into the final stretch of the season. Once again, the Broncos' offense stepped up in a major way when they needed it the most.

The credit goes to Nix, his composure, his collectivity, and his ability to remain calm in major moments. There is something to be said for an experienced college quarterback who has played in major games across both the two biggest conferences in the country, and it shows in the composure he plays with. He is proving without any doubt that he is one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league at arguably the most important aspect of the game: the clutch gene.

Bo Nix just might be football's most clutch quarterback in 2025

Nix's fifth game-winning drive of the season, delivering multiple darts into tough situations when the Broncos needed it the most. He protected the football, picked up a few key first downs, and then put a perfect ball up for Troy Franklin to haul in, which effectively sealed the game for the Broncos. When it was all said and done, Nix once again proved that he could step up to any occasion and meet any moment, this time taking the torch in the AFC West away from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In fairness, a good deal of the criticism of Nix has been valid and warranted. He and Sean Payton will be the first to tell you that he needs to play better earlier in games, and that the offense as a whole needs to start faster. However, there is a lot more flexibility to that process and timeline when you keep winning absurd games.

If there is one thing that football teams should hope their quarterback has, it is the ability to meet the moment. Too often, most recently with Sam Darnold this week, good quarterbacks shrink in the big games that matter the most, and the team pays the price for it. Nix has met every moment in front of him so far, and might be the NFL's most elite clutch quarterback in 2025.