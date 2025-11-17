3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can win Super Bowl after elite 9-2 start

The Denver Broncos might just be the best team in the NFL at this point and are again having the best record after their eighth win in a row. It's truly outstanding to see what this team has accomplished, and some may not even believe it, but it's real and it's happening.

As of now, the Broncos are absolutely a contender to win it all this year. They have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and a quarterback who lives for the high-pressure situations. It also helps that Sean Payton himself has won a Super Bowl before.

Let's dive into three obvious reasons why Denver can win it all this year.

The Denver Broncos could win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season

The elite defense continues to be just that and has come through late in games

The defense did give up a few big passing plays, which was not ideal, but at the end of the day, the defense again made enough plays to win, pressuring Patrick Mahomes and forcing him into some horrible decisions. Ja'Quan McMillian was honestly the hero of the day, as he had two sacks and a key interception in the redzone, and even against an all-time good QB, Vance Joseph's unit pulled through, again proving that this unit could lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Bo Nix's clutch gene is a legitimate weapon late in the game

Another fourth quarter comeback and game-winning drive for Bo Nix further proves that the quarterback is simply clutch late in the game when his team needs him the most, and this is a legitimate weapon as the Broncos get late into the season. Denver is approaching the AFC West title for the first time in a decade, but they likely won't get there without a few more close finishes.

Bo Nix has done this all season, and, broadly, the Broncos win another one-score game, improving to 7-2 in those games this year. Nix is clutch, period.

Broncos are in a good position to earn #1 seed and homefield advantage

Denver is 9-2 on the season and are now the first overall seed in the AFC. Since the Colts are on their bye in Week 11, they are still 8-2 for the time being. On that note, Colts' QB Daniel Jones has actually played some sloppy football over the past couple of weeks. He's fumbled six times, been sacked 12 times, and has thrown four interceptions. If Jones is regressing, the Colts won't be a factor to earn that top seed, and all Denver would have to do in that event is just match what the Patriots are doing, and they'd earn the first seed.