Broncos now have perfect opportunity to bolster the RB room during bye week

With JK Dobbins missing the rest of the regular season, the Denver Broncos should consider bringing in a free agent running back to bolster the room. Now led by RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin, not only did the room get a lot weaker, but it's now made up of smaller players.

Denver should consider bringing in someone who is not only a bigger player but who has a bit of experience and can raise the floor of the room down the stretch. At this point in time, there isn't going to be a game-changing player at the position available.

Fortunately, though, the free agent RB class in 2026 appears to be strong, so Denver might retool the room when March rolls around. For now, though, Denver should consider signing one of these three players.

The Denver Broncos could consider signing a running back and get him up to speed during the bye

Zack Moss

Not yet 28 years old, Zack Moss is a former third-round pick back in 2020 and does have some nice production. He last played in 2024 for the Cincinnati Bengals, running for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Back in 2023 with the Colts, Moss had 794 yards on 183 carries and played quite well that year.

He is a receiving threat as well. Across 61 regular season games, Moss has 3,028 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's averaged 4.6 yards per touch over his career and could be a viable option for Denver.

Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams might be the most logical choice here. He last played in 2024 for the New Orleans Saints and does have a 1,000-yard season back in 2022 with the Detroit Lions. He actually scored 17 rushing touchdowns that year, which led the NFL.

Williams has played eight years in the NFL and has rushed for 4,122 yards for a serviceable 3.9 yards per carry. He is definitely more of a rugged, short-yardage back and has some size to him at 6'0" and 224 pounds. The Broncos' backfield would benefit from a player like this for the final six games of the regular season. He is 30 years old.

Latavius Murray (retired)

Once playing for the Denver Broncos and for Sean Payton, Latavius Murray would be a familiar face but did retire over the summer. He'd obviously have to unretire, and it's not certain if he's in football shape, either. Murray might not be nearly as likely as Williams or Moss, but it could be worth a phone call.

The one thing I personally noticed from Murray during his tenure with the Broncos was that he always fell forward and seemed to gain and extra yard or two as he was being tackle. He's an intelligent running back with loads of experience.