Broncos' TE Adam Trautman just put the Bo Nix haters on blast after Week 11

The Denver Broncos needed QB Bo Nix to show up in a big way if they wanted to win this game, and while he did not throw a touchdown pass, which snapped a long streak, Nix, all things considered, played his tail off.

He didn't put the ball in harm's way, was calm in the pocket, and, yet again, made huge plays late in the game when his team needed him to the most. Two huge plays to Courtland Sutton on a third down and Troy Franklin to get well into FG range capped off another game-winning drive.

To keep it blunt; Bo Nix looked like a legitimate franchise QB in Week 11, and many of his online critics have to surely bite their tongues for the time being, as there is simply nothing 'bad' that came from this game. Sure, there could have been a read or two that Nix missed, but that happens to every QB, and tight end Adam Trautman was quick to defend Nix after the game.

Adam Trautman doesn't hold back when talking about the haters that call out Bo Nix online:

Here is Adam Trautman very openly calling out the Bo Nix haters with some colorful, NSFW language:

Broncos TE Adam Trautman fires back at the online critics of Bo Nix:



“If you’re talking s*** about Bo online, you’re a coward. Absolute coward. … He blanks it out … We don’t care what other people think. We know what we have in the building, and we know what he’s made of, and… pic.twitter.com/aYGraWstDR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 17, 2025

You almost get the sense that Adam Trautman is actively finding what some of the critics say on social media, and with many of the players being in their 20s, it wouldn't be a surprise that they're active online. Some of the things that have been said about Bo Nix are flat-out insane, and it's abundantly clear that his teammates think differently.

Quarterbacks are also allowed to have a bad game, and I think that's an important thing to note here; when Nix and the Broncos came off the field in Week 10, it honestly felt like a loss with how badly the QB and the offense played.

But when you survey the league, especially here in Week 11, there was a ton of bad QB play from other veterans, and this bad play isn't exclusive to Nix. Heck, Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

At the end of the day, one bad game on a short week and against a divisional opponent does not define a particular player, and that was proved here in Week 11. Bo Nix is a franchise QB but will have bad games from time to time. The biggest thing with those bad games is being able to respond properly the following week.