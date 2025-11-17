NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Ranking the AFC West after classic in Denver

The 2025 Denver Broncos are set up to win the AFC West. The Broncos have now won eight games in a row, and enter their bye week with a great chance to rest up and get healthier. At 9-2, Denver sits at least two games clear of every other team in the division, including the Chargers and Raiders.

Elsewhere in the division, it has been a long week. The Chiefs moved to 0-5 in one-score games this season, following a historically great season in that regard last season. They failed to score 20 points this week, and their offense looks severely out of sorts. They'll need to figure their issues out, and quickly, as the season enters its final stages.

The Chargers were the football version of pantsed by the Jaguars to kick off AFC West action this week. Justin Herbert threw for 81 yards and rushed for 21, which somehow led the team in the rushing category. If it were not for the loss of the Chiefs this week, they'd slip in these rankings after having a stronghold on the second spot for a few weeks now.

AFC West Power Rankings, Week 12: Broncos remain on top after victory over Chiefs, Chargers luck out after embarrassing loss

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders got the honor of the final game of the NFL week on ESPN, but no result by themselves or in the rest of the division would change their ranking on this list. The Raiders have shown signs of life over their last three games, but ultimately are still an awful team. Their saving grace is that it's increasingly likely they have a new signal caller next season. They'll travel to the Chargers next week, where maybe they could steal a game from a struggling Los Angeles squad.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

At 5-5, it is a question whether or not Kansas City makes the playoffs this year. They sit effectively two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the seventh seed in the AFC, and are effectively eliminated from AFC West contention following their Week 11 loss. Their season can get even worse if they slip at home against the Colts next week.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are once again struggling in a key aspect of the game, and it could unravel their season. With no clear top option at running back, Justin Herbert has been the Chargers' most dependable rushing option of late, and that is a horrible spot for a team with playoff aspirations to be in. The Chargers were blown out in Jacksonville, looking like a completely different team than the one that started 3-0. If they can't beat the Raiders at home next week...

1. Denver Broncos

The Broncos are a wagon and clearly the best team in the AFC West by this point in the season. Bo Nix played the best game of his season so far, with 295 yards and not turning the ball over once. The defense threw all different sorts of looks at Mahomes again, as his recent struggles in Denver continue. The Broncos have no excuses not to win the division after their victory this week.