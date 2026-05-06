Broncos' projected starting offense paints an MVP picture for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos could end up in one of the most important seasons in franchise history in 2026. With the way the 2025 season ended, and with how obvious of a Super Bowl-caliber team this is, the Broncos could truly be in a 'Super Bowl or bust' window right now.

It's both a great place to be in, but also an urgent one. If the Broncos see an early exit in the playoffs, another year of the Bo Nix era is effectively wasted. The urgency could honestly not be any higher than it is right now, and after a slow start to the offseason, we did see the front office act on that urgency by trading for Jaylen Waddle.

Let's check out how the offense looks as a whole, as it could paint a legitimate MVP picture for Nix.

Denver Broncos projected starting offense could not be more ideal for a Bo Nix MVP season

Quarterback: Bo Nix

All of a sudden, Nix is entering his third year in the NFL and will be eligible for a huge contract extensiono following the season. Now 24-10 as a starter, the Broncos have turned into one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Nix can also do a little bit of everything at the position, as he's a threat as a runner but also has been a high-volume passer before, too.

Running Back: J.K. Dobbins

Primary Backups: Jonah Coleman, RJ Harvey

The Broncos running back room now looks like a strength with Jonah Coleman in the picture. Denver seems to see a bit of J.K. Dobbins in the rookie Coleman, which would be awesome. Coleman is great in pass protection and a solid runner between the tackles.

Another pair of fresh legs in the backfield could not only allow Dobbins to stay on the field for a full season, but Harvey's Joker-type skillset could be maximized if Coleman turns out to be an efficient player.

Wide Receiver: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin

Primary Backups: Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims Jr.

The big change this offseason was dropping Waddle into this wide receiver room. It's now one of the better position groups on the roster. Waddle is a legitimate No. 1 player and will now allow Courtland Sutton to embrace more of a No. 2 role, and this would then allow the other players to see more favorable matchups.

After a breakout season in 2025, Troy Franklin suddenly finds himself likely seeing future matchups against third-string cornerbacks, which would give the former Oregon product a huge advantage, but the meat and potatoes of this room is obviously the new duo of Waddle and Sutton, one of the NFL's best at this point.

Tight End: Adam Trautman

Primary Backup: Evan Engram

The two primary contributors at tight end might not change in 2026, but adding a pair of rookies in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley could end up having some lovely long-term success. Adam Trautman inked a shocking three-year extension this offseason, and Engram still has one more year left on his deal.

Many have wondered if Davis Webb now calling the plays would allow someone like Engram to thrive, as he wasn't a major factor in 2025. Still, though, the room as a whole now feels rather solid with Joly and Bentley joining the mix.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

For the third year in a row, the Broncos are slated to have the same exact offensive line, and for the fourth year in a row, all but Luke Wattenberg are in the picture as likely starters. This amount of chemistry is simply unheard of, but with Ben Powers in the final year of his deal, this could be the last season we see this starting five.

It's the best offensive lines in the NFL and should remain a strength in 2026.