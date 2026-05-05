NFL Power Rankings: Broncos' Jaylen Waddle makes a showing in AFC WR rankings

There is a massive talent difference among AFC and NFC wide receivers, and fortunately, the Denver Broncos are taking advantage of that difference. Having traded for Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the Broncos suddenly sport one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

Denver's supporting cast now feels like a huge strength, especially with additions at tight end and running back also coming this offseason. The Waddle trade does kind of stand alone, though, as the most impactful that the Broncos have made in quite some time.

On that note of wide receiver, let's power-rank the best wide receivers in the AFC and see where Waddle comes in.

Denver Broncos' WR Jaylen Waddle makes an appearance in AFC wide receiver power rankings

10. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Leading the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons, Alec Pierce hit his stride in 2025 and had his first 1,000-yard season. A truly elite deep ball threat, Pierce is also a sound blocker. While he isn't a razor-sharp route-runner, Pierce's value for an offense is clear.

9. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the more complete wide receivers in the NFL, Jakobi Meyers has never been someone who loads up the stat sheet, but he's been consistently good for years now. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense took off the second Meyers arrived, and his sure-handedness is also a welcome addition for any team.

8 Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton comes in at No. 8 in our power rankings. A solid player with three career 1,000 yard seasons, Sutton's ceiling is definitely not as high as it was easier in his career, but he's turned into an elite third and fourth down threat and does typically have an advantage as a downfield target.

7. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf is honestly a souped-up version of Sutton, but he failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Part of that was due to below-average quarterback play. Metcalf does have three 1,000-yard seasons across his first seven years and hasn't had fewer than 850 yards in a season.

6. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson had three 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career and hadn't missed a game during that stretch. He played in just seven in 2025 and failed to hit 400 yards. However, Wilson has been dealing with bottom-tier quarterback play but should be able to regain that 1,000-yard tier with Geno Smith under center.

5. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

One of the fastest playmakers in the NFL, Waddle began his career with three 1,000-yard seasons before failing to hit that mark in 2024 and 2025. Waddle was also dealing with some bad quarterback play, but his ability to win all over the field and fit with the Broncos makes him an ideal target to get back to that 1,000-yard mark in 2026.

4. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

It's hard to find a good spot for Tee Higgins. He's struggled with injuries here and there and has only played one full season in his career, but he's a circus catch machine and does have a complete blend of size, route-running, and speed. If Ja'Marr Chase wasn't in the picture, Higgins would be a lock for 1,000 yards each year, so he's also kind of playing in the shadow of Chase.

3. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

A 1,211-yard, Pro Bowl season from Zay Flowers lands him third in our wide receiver rankings. Turning 26 in September, Flowers is likely signing a huge contract extension soon and has amassed nearly 2,300 yards the past two seasons. Flowers also caught nearly 73 percent of his targets in 2025 and had a passer rating when targeted of 112.6, so he's a hyper-efficient player. (from Pro Football Reference)

2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

After a quiet career start, Nico Collins has three 1,000-yard seasons in a row and two Pro Bowls in 2025 and 2026. Collins even hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 despite playing in just 12 games. The offense in Houston is noticeable less efficient when Collins isn't on the field, so

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

You could argue that Ja'Marr Chase is already on a Hall of Fame trajectory through five years. He's got five Pro Bowls, nearly 7,000 receiving yards, and 54 touchdowns. Chase averages 87.7 yards per game and led the NFL in rececptions, yards, and touchdowns back in 2024.

He's got the speed, physicality, route-running, and downfield ability to produce at a high level. Sure, catching passes from Joe Burrow helps, but Chase is truly a threat and might be, at worst, a top-3 receiver in the NFL.