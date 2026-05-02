Former Broncos' first-round pick just got buried after his team's draft haul

The Denver Broncos made the most of the 2026 NFL Draft given how little capital the team had. Even trading out of the second round, the Broncos managed to find a few players who can come in and contribute immediately, which is awesome.

On paper, this could be the most talented roster the Broncos have had since the Super Bowl team back in 2015. Adding Jaylen Waddle via trade and further bolstering the offense with Jonah Coleman, Justin Joly, and Dallen Bentley may have truly put the finishing touches on the offense.

And after years of inconsistency with the pass-catchers, specifically, the Broncos finally seem to have put a legitimate plan in place at tight end, running back, and wide receiver. Well, a former pass-catcher of the Broncos and a former first-round pick by the team just saw his status on the depth chart tumble a bit after the draft.

Former Denver Broncos' first-round pick Jerry Jeudy may have fallen out of favor with the Browns

Jerry Jeudy was a first-round pick by the Broncos back in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jeudy was widely regarded as the best receiver in the class, one that was also looked at as being historically good. The Broncos seemed to get a legitimate no. 1 receiver with the Jeudy selection, but it became clear that Jeudy just was not able to find a consistent rhythm on the Broncos.

The team traded him to the Cleveland Browns following the 2023 campaign, and in 2024, he put up his first 1,000-yard receiving season, finishing with 1,229 yards on 90 receptions. However, Jeudy was borderline unplayable in 2025, finishing with 50 receptions, 602 yards, and two touchdowns.

PFF's data graded him as the 72nd-ranked wide receiver out of 81 qualified players, and his passer rating when targeted was a mind-boggling 44.2. Jeudy wasn't just bad in 2025; he was truly unplayable.

The Browns seemed to agree, as they took two wide receivers of note in the NFL draft, snagging KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Both receivers complement each other nicely, as Concepcion is more of a speed/agility player. He's just under 6 feet and 200lbs, so he's a bit smaller at the position.

Boston is more of a Courtland Sutton, X-type receiver. He'll be able to use his big frame to haul in passes, but he's not going to outrun defensive backs. With these two rookies being taken by the Browns, it's clear that Cleveland does want to set the groundwork for life after Jeudy.

For a year there in 2024, it seemed like the Broncos made the wrong move to trade Jeudy, but with the Broncos receiver room looking like it does now, it was the right decision to make. Even with Waddle and Sutton atop the depth chart, the Broncos still have a trio of young receivers in Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims Jr. It's not crazy to think that Denver has the deepest room in the league.

Denver definitely had some notable talent in the receiver room for years, but the inconsistencies forced the front office to rework it. And it truly does seem like Denver came out of this on the right side, especially with the Jeudy trade.