Broncos' early 53-man roster prediction includes more rookies than expected

The difficult work of the Denver Broncos' offseason is finished. The Broncos will take the field for the first time over Mother's Day weekend, although it will just be the incoming rookie class and a variety of tryout players.

Still, the offseason program is about to be in full swing, and the Broncos' roster is looking like one of the most balanced and complete in the NFL. They've come a long way from being considered arguably the worst roster in the NFL back in 2023 and 2024, Sean Payton's first two years with the team.

Now, the Broncos have established themselves as a legitimate contender in the AFC. They hosted the AFC Championship Game last year. With 71 players coming back who were on the team last year in some capacity, spots on the team are going to be tough to come by, but the Broncos' 7-player rookie class is impressive and gives a major boost to this team in the depth department. Which 53 players do we currently have making this team after the 2026 NFL Draft?

Denver Broncos' 53-man roster predictions post-NFL Draft

Special teams: 3 - 3/53

Wil Lutz, K

Jeremy Crawshaw, P

Mitchell Fraboni, LS

As of right now, we don't expect any changes here, although the Broncos actually signed rookie long snapper Luke Basso out of Oregon, who had an outside chance of being drafted, according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. You don't hear of many long snappers getting picked. Most of the time, competition is brought in with tryout players, but the Broncos appear ready to carry a pair of long snappers on their 90-man roster for the time being. Maybe Basso has a shot to win the job.

Quarterback: 2 - 5/53

Bo Nix

Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos are saying there will be competition for the QB2 spot this offseason. They could save $4.5 million (with $3.5 million in dead money) if they cut Jarrett Stidham. If Stidham is traded, they would save $6.5 million.

The most likely outcome is to keep two quarterbacks with Stidham staying. Sam Ehlinger will likely be getting shuffled up and down from the practice squad again in 2026.

Running back/Fullback: 4 - 9/53

JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Jonah Coleman

Adam Prentice (FB)

The Broncos getting Jonah Coleman in the 4th round of the draft this year significantly boosts their depth at the position, and even though he's untested, the 2025 season with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin was proof that the Broncos had to make changes there. Due to depth and spots needed elsewhere, I don't see the Broncos keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver: 5 - 14/53

Courtland Sutton

Jaylen Waddle

Troy Franklin

Marvin Mims Jr.

Pat Bryant

Welcome to Denver, Jaylen Waddle. The Denver Broncos' biggest offseason pickup is arguably the biggest offseason acquisition made offensively of any team in the NFL. Waddle is expected to be the missing piece for the Broncos offensively.

Sean Payton historically keeps just five receivers, so we'll have to see who he keeps on the practice squad. Lil'Jordan Humphrey has been a valuable depth piece for years, but will he agree to the shuffling up and down again?

Tight end: 4 - 18/53

Adam Trautman

Evan Engram

Justin Joly

Dallen Bentley

The Broncos must get more out of both Adam Trautman and Evan Engram in the passing game this year. The additions of Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley push Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull off the roster. The Broncos will likely try to get Caleb Lohner back on the practice squad and maybe we'll actually see him shuffle up this year.

As valuable as Adkins has been on special teams, the Broncos almost went without him all of last year, and Justin Joly can be the new Swiss Army Knife at the position.

Offensive line: 9 - 27/53

Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey

Alex Palczewski

Frank Crum

Alex Forsyth

Kage Casey

This might be the last year we see the Broncos' current starting five together, and it's been an incredible run for most of them since 2023. The Broncos' continuity and talent up front are enviable, but the players they have waiting in the wings are almost ready for their opportunities.

Fourth-round pick Kage Casey projects as a possible starter at left guard if/when Ben Powers leaves.

Defensive Line: 6 - 33/53

Zach Allen

DJ Jones

Malcolm Roach

Eyioma Uwazurike

Sai'vion Jones

Tyler Onyedim

The loss of John Franklin-Myers looms large here, and that's why the Broncos spent their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim. He'll have a shot at early playing time, and we'll get to see how much Sai'vion Jones has progressed in year two.

Edge rusher: 5 - 38/53

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

Drew Sanders

The Broncos are giving Jonah Elliss a shot at the inside linebacker position, but he'll provide a flex option here as well. They want him on the field more, and that's one way to do it. They also want Que Robinson on the field more, which is understandable after the flashes we saw from him in limited work last season.

It wouldn't be shocking to see one more veteran added here at some point and change the overall roster equation slightly. Drew Sanders will be a controversial pick, but if he's healthy, he can help the team in a number of ways. That's a big 'if' at this point.

Linebacker: 5 - 43/53

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Jonah Elliss

Red Murdock

Taurean York

It would be an incredible story to see both Mr. Irrelevant (Red Murdock) and an undrafted rookie free agent (Taurean York) make the final 53-man roster. This is the one position where the opportunity is there for the taking.

Cornerback: 5 - 48/53

Pat Surtain II

Riley Moss

Ja'Quan McMillian

Jahdae Barron

Kris Abrams-Draine

This is an enviable group for the talent and depth the Broncos have. Both Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are entering contract years with the team, so the Broncos will likely keep some of their preferred players on the practice squad to keep developing if they can sneak them through waivers.

Safety: 5 - 53/53

Talanoa Hufanga

Brandon Jones

Devon Key

Tycen Anderson

Miles Scott

The early word is that the Broncos have visions for Tycen Anderson as an actual depth option at safety and not just another body for special teams. The loss of PJ Locke makes also moving on from JL Skinner a tough call, but Skinner hasn't broken through as a depth option defensively just yet.

The Broncos drafted Miles Scott in the 7th round, so the final spot here could be down to he and Skinner.