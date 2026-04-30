Broncos have 3 obvious breakout candidates after a productive offseason

Given how strong the Denver Broncos roster was coming into the 2026 NFL Offseason, there really was not a super obvious path to upgrading the unit as a whole. The team did find a way, though, by adding Jaylen Waddle via trade.

The Waddle move was truly one of the only realistic paths Denver could take to actually upgrade a unit this offseason. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Broncos also got some strong value and maybe even stumbled into a few rookies who could come in and compete immediately.

The main reason why this team is simply so good is due to many players, mostly younger, breaking out in varying ways, and many of them have been draft picks, proving that the team's front office has a strong grip on this entire operation. After a productive offseason, which players on the roster are primed to breakout in 2026?

Denver Broncos breakout candidates after a stellar 2026 offseason

Bo Nix, QB

It's hard to look at Bo Nix and not think that he breaks out in some capacity in 2026. With Waddle in the picture, the Broncos finally have a legitimate WR1, but Waddle isn't just any receiver - his skillset fits this offense like a glove.

Waddle is an elite separator, which was one thing missing from the room. He's able to separate in all three levels of the field, and with his addition, that does essentially push the other receivers down one slot on the depth chart.

All of a sudden, Courtland Sutton feels like more of a WR2, potentially seeing matchups against opposing CB2. Troy Franklin, who did breakout a bit in 2025, is now more of a third option. Adding an elite talent in Waddle does allow the rest of the room to thrive. Denver also bolstered the tight end and running back rooms in the NFL Draft with Jonah Coleman, Justin Joly, and Dallen Bentley.

Adding Coleman to the backfield is truly a massive addition, as it's not a stretch to think that Denver's running back room is a strength. Coleman's ability between the tackles and pass-protection upside is going to get him on the field early and often, and this could also allow J.K. Dobbins to see a few carries shaved off his workload, which could increase his chances of staying healthy.

Nix is also surrounded by the league's best offensive line yet again. On paper, everything is working for the Broncos, and Nix is at the center of it all set to benefit the most.

Jonah Elliss, ILB

The Broncos did not add at inside linebacker until Red Murdock with the final pick in the draft, and Taurean York, an undrafted free agent. While the Broncos did get great value for both, it's not exactly a slam-dunk investment into the position.

This could tell us just what the coaches think about Jonah Elliss, who could end up moving to inside linebacker full-time. Sure, there might not be a path for Elliss to start given the team re-signed Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but with the constant personnel switching on defense during games, Elliss does have a path to contribute.

We did see him carve out a productive rookie season despite being buried in the depth chart. He's also got two older brothers, Kaden and Christian, who are currently inside linebackers, so he has those two to lean on as well.

Elliss' skillset might be more geared toward this position, and on the Broncos defense, there is absolutely room for a third linebacker to contribute.

Jaylen Waddle, WR

Waddle has not hit the 1,000-yard mark since the 2023 season, but he's also been dealing with subpar quarterback play during that stretch. He's essentially been plopped right into this offense. It's a unit ready to role and a unit that was missing someone with Waddle's skillset.

He's now the go-to option in the passing game and brings blazing speed and solid route-running ability. We've seen Waddle be a productive receiver before - he had 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns back in 2022, leading the NFL in yards per reception as well.

Not yet 28 years old, the youth is still present as well. Given that Waddle hasn't been on nearly this good a team as the Broncos, and as talented an offense as this one, he could honestly re-breakout with his new team in 2026, turning the clock back to the first three seasons of his career.