Broncos' draft pick grades prove team aced their class at the perfect time

The Denver Broncos got through the 2026 NFL Draft with a solid class, given the circumstances. The Broncos now turn to the bulk of their offseason activities, as does the rest of the NFL. Ideally, some of these rookies find a way to contribute in year one, but with how good the roster is, that may not be likely.

And while it will take multiple years for this year's draft class to truly pan out one way or another, we can still hand out some draft grades, at least based on the fit with the team and the value they bring to the roster right now.

Lets get into some draft grades for the Broncos.

Grading the Denver Broncos 2026 NFL Draft class

Round 3, 66th Overall: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

With good length, athleticism, and explosion, Tyler Onyedim has the framework to be a future starter at defensive end for the Broncos, perhaps replacing the departed John Franklin-Myers, who signed with the Tennessee Titans. Onyedim was the team's first pick, but it came after the Broncos traded down four spots into the third round.

It's worth wondering if Oneydim wasn't actually the Broncos original plan, as the run on tight ends and linebackers right before Denver's second-round pick may have thrown a small wrench into things. If that was indeed the case, Denver still did a nice job finding good value. Onyedim could absolutely win the starting defensive end job and has a solid ceiling in the NFL.

Grade: B

Round 4, 108th Overall: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Arguably not a better fit at running back for the Broncos, Jonah Coleman brings elite pass-protection and plus running to the backfield. It really only felt like a matter of time before the 5-8, 220lb Coleman ended up with the Broncos. Given his pass-protection ability, Coleman could see the field a lot quicker than you think, and if he can make the most of his carries, the Broncos have a future RB1 on their hands.

Suddenly, with Coleman in the mix, the running back room alongside J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey looks quite formidable.

Grade: A-

Round 4, 111th Overall: Kage Casey, OT/OG, Boise State

A tackle in college could may kick inside to guard or center, Kage Casey does become the first tackle the Broncos drafted since Garett Bolles back in 2017. Whether at a future tackle spot or along the interior, there are multiple paths for Casey to eventually earn a starting role.

Obviously a developmental prospect, Casey still occupies a spot in the trenches, which is one of the very best places for an NFL team to add. Getting more talented along the offensive line is enough for a strong grade.

Grade: B+

Round 5, 152nd Overall: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

The receiving profile is obvious with Justin Joly, and he does also have the foundation to be a solid blocker. Still just 21 years old, the youth is on his side, so the Broncos really struck gold here. Given his ability as an efficient pass-catcher already, Joly could fight for snaps in certain packages.

Tapping into the blocking potential will be huge here, but if that does happen, Denver has a future impact player. Joly in the fifth round was stellar work by the front office.

Grade: A-

Round 7, 246th Overall: Miles Scott, S, Illinois

Miles Scott was a fine selection. He's got the ability to play both safety spots and could be a solid depth option. With the Broncos having lost PJ Locke III to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, there was a need for a depth safety. Scott isn't a high-end prospect and doesn't really jump off the page, but he seemed to be drafted to fill a very specific role on the team.

Grade: B-

Round 7, 256th Overall: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

A steal of a pick, Dallen Bentley is a potential two-phase player with receiving and blocking upside. He is 25 years old, so the age is a concern, but Denver did get a player who could do a bit of everything in the room, and that's been missing from this roster for quite some time.

There might be a heightened sense of urgency for Bentley to get up to speed given his age, but nonetheless, this was a stellar pick at a major position of need.

Grade: A

Round 7, 257th Overall: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Matt Miller of ESPN listed Red Murdock on his list of some of the best NFL Draft values this year. Miller had Murdock ranked 167th on his own board, but he went 257th to the Broncos, funnily enough, the very last pick in the draft



"The last pick of the draft, Murdock was a 90-point value on the board and fills Denver's need for more depth at linebacker. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are entrenched as starters, but Murdock has real value as a third linebacker. And with the two starters deep into their careers -- Singleton is 32 and Strnad is 29 -- there's room for Murdock to eventually become a starter."

The Murdock pick does seem to be universally praised. This was a mid-round prospect and tackling machine who nearly went undrafted. Not only was Murdock a great value pick, but the Broncos also got a huge position of need filled here.

Murdock should be able to earn a spot on the final roster and will surely have a role on special teams. Given his skillset as a hard hitter with a nose for the football, there is absolutely a path for Murdock to emerge as a future starter for Denver. This was, arguably, Denver's best pick of the draft.

Grade: A