Unexpected gut punch may have spoiled the Broncos original NFL Draft plans

The Denver Broncos actually did not make a pick in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Originally, Denver owned the 62nd overall pick, which was at the bottom of Round 2. However, while it was a small move down, the Broncos traded down four spots into the 66th pick, near the very top of Round 3.

Denver then proceeded to select Tyler Onyedim, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M who does bring some encouraging pass-rush and run-stopping traits to the room. Some have even wondered if this is the player who eventually replaces John Franklin-Myers along the defensive line.

Well, the Broncos could have had a different plan in mind with this initial pick, as this potential gut punch they had to stomach may have forced the trade down and into a slight change of plans.

Denver Broncos may have traded down thanks to the brutal run on LBs and TEs in the NFL Draft

What I am referencing here is the clear run on inside linebackers and tight ends right before Denver's 62nd pick:



46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

51. Minnesota Vikings - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

60. Tennessee Titans - Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

61. Los Angeles Rams - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

While there absolutely was not any sort of guarantee that the Broncos were targeting any of these players, it'd also would have been a shock if they weren't. Both tight end and inside linebacker were (and maybe still are) the two biggest needs on the roster.

And funnily enough, this year's draft was rather deep at both positions. What could have thrown the Broncos off the most, in my opinion, was the Los Angeles Rams selecting Max Klare with the 61st overall pick. The Rams already had guys like Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Tyler Higbee on the roster.

In fact, tight end may have been the one position that Los Angeles didn't need. Conversely, tight end was a desperate need for Denver at the time.

Just like in the 2025 NFL Draft, the big run on tight ends and running backs, at the time, could have also thrown off Denver's plans. Instead of staying put at pick 62, the Broncos traded down, and on Day 3, landed guys like Justin Joly, Dallen Bentley, and Red Murdock. I'd even lump Taurean York into this mix as an undrafted free agent as well.

What does kind of make you shake your head and laugh is that, despite the run on those two positions in the second round, the Broncos were still able to double-dip at both positions on Day 3, and there is a legitimate shot that all of Joly, Bentley, Murdock, and York make the roster for 2026.

All in all, it probably worked out for the Broncos, but this unexpected run, perhaps even feeling like a gut punch, could have slightly thrown off the Broncos plans.