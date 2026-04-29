Draft experts make Broncos' most overlooked pick look like a steal

The Denver Broncos didn't have any picks in the top two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they clearly found some gems with the seven selections they did make.

One pick that has gone a bit overlooked, at least up to this point, is the team's 4th-round selection (111th overall) of Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey. Casey was picked just three spots after running back Jonah Coleman, who is understandably drawing a ton of attention, and was picked in between the Broncos' move up the board 18 spots for North Carolina State tight end Justin Joly.

It's understandable that an offensive lineman is flying a bit under the radar after a running back pick and trade up for a playmaker at tight end, but Kage Casey is yet another example of the way the Broncos got great value in this year's draft.

Draft experts highlight major reasons for Denver Broncos fans to love the Kage Casey pick

Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers talked about Kage Casey in detail on the NFL Stock Exchange show they do together, and they gave some great insight into what the Broncos likely loved about him in the scouting process.

One of the notes they share early on in the video is a graphic that shows Casey was called for just two penalties over his last nearly 1,900 snaps, and neither of them was a holding call (false start, unnecessary roughness). Only being called for one technique infraction in nearly 1,900 snaps is amazing, no matter what level of competition you're going against, but especially when you consider Boise State threw the ball almost 900 times over the past two years.

Casey is technically sound, and that was something they discussed in their breakdown of his abilities:

"When I started watching him, I'm like, 'I know I'm going to say yes to being a guard by the end of this.' And by the time I was done watching him, he was just so technically sound and quick enough off the ball that I didn't get there."



- Connor Rogers, NFL Stock Exchange

The Broncos have said they believe Casey can play guard, maybe even center, long-term, but 41 starts at the left tackle position give him the type of versatility you covet when it comes to offensive line prospects in today's NFL. Alex Palczewski has proven over the past couple of years that the more you can do for an offensive line, the more valuable you can be.

But it's also important to keep in mind that Casey is the highest offensive lineman picked by the Broncos since Quinn Meinerz back in 2021 (98th overall).

One of the other things Sikkema and Rogers point out about Casey is how prepared he is pre-snap. He knows where to put his hands, he's quick off the ball, and he seems to understand his limitations physically.

As important as it is for offensive linemen to be built the right way physically, you have to be able to play the game from the neck up at the next level. Casey knows where to put his hands, he's experienced, he's technically sound, and the Broncos love all of those traits.

What's becoming clear, the more you dig into the Broncos' 2026 NFL Draft class, is that not having any picks in the first two rounds almost enhanced their focus throughout the rest of the draft, and they were able to identify players who not only were higher on the consensus boards than we normally see the Broncos draft, but players who also seem to fit exactly what this team needs both now and looking down the road.