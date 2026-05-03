Jonah Coleman player comparison will have Broncos fans jumping for joy

For the first time in quite a while, it does feel like the Denver Broncos finally have something of note in the backfield. This team actually hasn't had a 1,000-yard runner since the Phillip Lindsay days, so it's been pretty long since the backfield has been anything notable.

There was a short time where the Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams duo seemed noteworthy, but that didn't stick. Over the past few seasons, we've seen the front office shuffle this running back room up, as guys like Williams and former draft pick Audric Estime aren't a part of the equation anymore.

Other players like Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie may firmly be on the roster bubble and might not even make the final roster at this rate. As of now, the three-headed monster of J.K. Dobbins, Jonah Coleman, and RJ Harvey could lead the charge for the Broncos, and the team actually see a bit of Dobbins with the rookie Coleman...

The Denver Broncos see some J.K. Dobbins in Jonah Coleman's game

Bennie Fowler and Dave Logan recently talked about Coleman, and it was Fowler himself who said that Coleman reminds the Broncos of Dobbins:

"He 𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑺 them of J.K. Dobbins." 🏃🏈



🎙️ @BennieFowler123 & Dave Logan on new Broncos RB Jonah Coleman pic.twitter.com/NzqxFAMvT2 — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) April 30, 2026

Sean Payton himself even mentioned this comparison as well:



“I think as you go through the reads on the runner [Jonah Coleman] for instance, both Jonah and then there was one other back we kept thinking… They were graded early in the third, end of the second,” Payton said. “That’s that tough scenario, ‘Will they make it to 108?’ It helped they were both available because we had discussed even climbing back. So Jonah came in for a visit. We spent a lot of time with him. I saw something that compared his running style, and I think the comparison was J.K. [Dobbins], and I think that’s a compliment obviously to the way Dobbins runs. He’s a physical runner. So we were real familiar with him."

Logan, in the video clip, talks about Dobbins' vision and patience, and these are two qualities that Coleman possesses. Coleman is definitely more of a densely-built player, as he's got about 10 pounds on Dobbins and is, roughly, two inches shorter.

However, the two players not being exact in size doesn't mean that their running styles are all that different. Coleman may end up being a tougher runner given his slight size advantage, and the fact that he simply doesn't have as much tread on the tires, but either way, the comparison is flat-out awesome.

The Broncos sported one of the most efficient run games in the NFL during those first 10 weeks. When Dobbins went down, the backfield unraveled, and it became clear that Harvey was not, and might not be someone the team can lean on for, let's say, double-digit carries if the need arises.

With Coleman, however, the Broncos might be able to do this. With Coleman in the mix, the team may be able to shave some carries off Dobbins' workload, which should keep his legs fresh, as it's likely that the veteran is still the best player in this room.

But if the comparisons are accurate, and the Broncos found another version of Dobbins, this could truly be an elite offense and a Super Bowl team, without question.