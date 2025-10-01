Broncos Power Rankings Roundup: Where does Denver stand heading into Week 5?

The Denver Broncos got back on track with a Week 4 win. Where do they fall in various power rankings approaching Week 5? It was a must-win game if you asked me, and the Broncos got it done, but they might have their biggest test to date in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A win over the Eagles would definitely give this team more legs in NFL power rankings across the league, and people might begin talking about the Broncos as being a legitimate force here in 2025. It's not likely that Philly wins all 17 of their games in the regular season, so why can't the Broncos be their first loss?

Before we get to that point, though, let's look at some NFL power rankings across the league to see where Denver stands.

Broncos Power Rankings Roundup: Denver is in the middle after Week 4

FOX Sports, 15

Bo Nix finally came alive with 326 passing yards and a touchdown pass, plus a touchdown run of his own. That’s a good sign for a Broncos offense that had been scuffling before putting up 512 yards on the Bengals. -- Ralph Vacchiano

ESPN, 13

Even in a 512-yard outburst against the Bengals, which included 326 passing yards from quarterback Bo Nix and 101 rushing yards from running back J.K. Dobbins, the Broncos could not escape their growing penalty problems. "Penalties still bit us,'' coach Sean Payton said. Currently, Denver's offense is tied as the fourth-most penalized offense. Center Luke Wattenberg has been flagged six times in 2025, including four penalties on Monday night. He leads a group of nine different offensive players who have been flagged this season. They've had at least seven penalties in three of their games. -- Jeff Legwold

NFL.com, 12

The Broncos took a few jabs from the Bengals early Monday night before cranking it up a bit. After an opening three-and-out, they scored on three of their next four possessions, and it could have been 4-for-4, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Bo Nix﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ threw an end-zone interception. The Broncos controlled the game from about the second quarter on, but they couldn’t quite put it away until the mid-fourth. They had some annoying penalties (three by ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Luke Wattenberg﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿) and four drops (including two by ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Troy Franklin﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿). Nix did a lot of good things, and the run game offered signs of real hope, minus the flags. Denver’s defense kept Cincy hemmed in after the first drive. That unit has been a bit lacking in the big-play department, but ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Nik Bonitto﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ is averaging more than a sack per game now. -- Eric Edholm



CBS Sports, 14

The defense got back on track against the Bengals after two bad showings. The offense showed more life, but still not enough. -- Pete Prisco

Funnily enough, all four of these power rankings have the Broncos in each slot from 12-15. That does feel about right at the moment. Both sides of the ball have been a bit inconsistent for the Broncos in 2025 - the defense has allowed a field goal on every single opening drive this year, and the unit as whole just hasn't been as good as advertised across the first month.

The offense is also battling some inconsistences of its own, but perhaps the explosion in Week 4 could set the tone for something great in Week 5 and beyond.