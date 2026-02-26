Broncos' 'perfect' free agency fit could be a trap hiding in plain sight

The Denver Broncos desperately need better weapons on offense. The notable additions last offseason in J.K. Dobbins and Evan Engram weren't as impactful as many of us had hoped for different reasons. Obviously, Dobbins' foot injury was a brutal blow to the run game, and Engram's overall involvement in the offense wasn't that notable.

Sure, Engram caught 50 passes, but he had less than 500 yards and scored just one touchdown. Overall, Denver is again heading into the newest offseason with the same needs present as last offseason. General Manager George Paton can't allow these needs to fester any longer.

Wide receiver has also been a sore spot in recent years, and the Broncos were actually named a 'perfect' free agency fit for a player who would end up getting the Brocnos into an unwanted trap.

Bleacher Report's 'perfect' free agency fit for Denver Broncos is WR Alec Pierce

Alex Ballentine's 'perfect' free agency fit for the Broncos this offseason is Alec Pierce, a wide receiver from the Indianapolis Colts.





"The Broncos may have been a healthy Bo Nix away from the Super Bowl this season. Their elite defense gave them the chance to grow on offense and the unit held up their end of the bargain more often than not.



However, there's still some juice missing from the receiver room. They have some good complementary pieces around Courtland Sutton, but Pierce's ability to stretch the field would unlock even more levels to the passing game. That would make the Broncos even scarier in January."

Pierce really doesn't make any sense for the Broncos for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Pierce is nothing more than a WR2 at best. He's not a WR1 like the Broncos need. In the current receiver room, Denver has players who could thrive in being in a lesser role. For example, Courtland Sutton has been the team's top target, but he's best-suited as a number two.

Troy Franklin had a nice year two jump, but he's someone who would thrive best as a third option. Pierce doesn't bring anything the Broncos don't already have. Denver has to shoot for the moon in the offseason to try and land a legit no. 1 like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle, but even a '1a' option like DJ Moore would make a ton of sense.

Secondly, Pierce's free agency contract is surely going to come in way over $20 million per season, which would be a massive overpay for someone who is almost exclusively a downfield target. Pierce eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2025, but he did it on fewer than 50 receptions.

Building off this, the Broncos could very likely sign significant help at tight end and running back for the per-year price that Pierce would cost. For example, Denver could realistically sign someone like Travis Etienne for about $10 million a year and Cade Otton for $12 million per season.

Pierce is going to flirt with $25 million per season on the open market, and that just isn't going to be smart business for Denver. This isn't a 'perfect' free agency fit for the Broncos - it would be a bit of a trap for Denver.