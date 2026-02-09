The Denver Broncos are going to enter the offseason as one of the more interesting teams in football, but not for the reasons they have in years past. For the first time in over a decade, the Broncos enter the off-season on the heels of legitimate playoff success from the year prior. Before he broke his ankle against the Bills, it genuinely felt as though Bo Nix was having the type of season that would have led his team to the Super Bowl.

The Broncos can hang their hat on that feeling for a moment or two, but they need to get to immediate work now that the 2025 season is over. The Broncos' only pending free agents who started are at running back, defensive end, and inside linebacker, and the expectation is that the majority of these starters will not return next year. With that being said, it gives the Broncos a chance to remake a few key positions heading into next year.

With obvious needs in a few spots and legitimate money to spend on the open market, expect the Broncos to look for moves to push themselves over the top. The Broncos aren’t flush with cap space, however, so they might opt to get creative in how they approach free agency. Going down that route, three free agents could help with improvements for next season without breaking the bank and taking up all of their pending cap space.

These three free agents could be perfect fits for the Denver Broncos

3. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

Wan'Dale Robinson was the lone 1,000-yard receiver for the New York Giants last season, marking the best year of his career in his contract year. He hits the open market with wind in his sails and could find himself as one of the better-paid free agent receivers. His work last season is even more impressive when you consider the revolving door at quarterback for the Giants, leaving reason to assume he could have better production with more stability.

2. Tyler Allgeier, RB

The Broncos are going to need to add a starting running back, and could opt to do so in free agency, while simultaneously moving away from the JK Dobbins experiment. The biggest issue that Dobbins had in Denver was availability, which could drive the team towards adding a back as stable as Tyler Allgeier. His market figures to be among the most interesting of any running back this spring, but the Broncos need to make sure that they find a legal option for next year. Another season with significant injury risk at the top of the depth chart would be a major mistake.

1. Justin Strnad, ILB

Justin Strnad is set to hit the open market, but that fact doesn’t necessitate his departure from Denver. He is on the record stating that he is looking for a contract to be a starter for the agency, but at no point wore off a return to Denver. The Broncos are very likely not bringing back team captain Alex Singleton, leaving room open for a new starter. In an ideal world, the Broncos could return Strnad as they started for next season, while drafting and developing a long-term starter who will either sit or see limited snaps next year. Strnad made several high-impact plays last year and put together an incredibly strong case to receive a new contract from the Broncos.