Ranking the most ideal Denver Broncos' free agency targets in 2026

The Denver Broncos were aggressive in free agency last year, signing guys like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. The returns on those players have largely been solid, and with money to spend, Russell Wilson's contract off the books, and Bo Nix on his rookie deal, Denver has no reason to not be aggressive once again.

The NFL free agency classes are always typically filled with good players, and teams have to be careful during this time to not overpay for players, as that is usually what hurts the teams in the long-term. Well, the Broncos could make a few major deals to shore up remaining holes on their roster.

But which players could end up being the most logical targets for the team? We power ranked the best here.

Ranking the top Denver Broncos free agency targets in 2026

4. Alijah Vera-Tucker, G/T

Alijah Vera-Tucker has been a very good player for the New York Jets for years now, but he cannot stay consistently healthy. He suffered a season-ending triceps injury before the year began, and that came after a 2024 season in which he played 15 games. He's never played a full 17 games in a seas and played just 12 from 2022-2023.

However, he can play both guard and tackle and still has a bit of youth on his side. AVT could be a very interesting low-cost free agent addition who Denver could sign to perhaps occupy a starting spot in 2026 or even takeover at one of the tackle spots down the line. I think AVT would be a subtle, but awesome signing.

3. George Pickens, WR

It doesn't feel super likely that George Pickens hits the free agency market in 2026, but you just never know. He has 1,179 yards through just 13 games this year for the Dallas Cowboys and now has 4,020 yards and 20 touchdowns across 61 regular season games. He's averaged 90.7 yards per game this year and has turned into an elite WR1.

He's a physical specimen and someone who can quite literally make every catch possible. Pickens does come with a bit of personality baggage, but he's an elite player, only turning 25 years old, and could be the icing on the cake in the Broncos' WR room for years to come.

2. Quay Walker, LB

A first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Quay Walker has filled up the stat sheet each year of his NFL career and has done so thus far in 2025 with the Packers. Walker will be just 26 in 2026 and has amassed triple-digit tackles in each complete season of his career.

He has eight sacks, 434 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits entering Week 15. If the Broncos would want to again invest into the LB room, which should only be for a young player like this, Quay Walker makes a lot of sense.

1. Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos. First off, he's younger than RJ Harvey and is a legitimate dual-threat running back. He has 4,811 scrimmage yards and 26 touchdowns entering Week 15. Through 13 games this year, Hall has 877 rushing yards and 309 receiving yards.

He currently averages 1,543 scrimmage yards across a 17-game season and has also averaged a healthy 5.4 yards per touch. If Denver wants to make a splash in the backfield next offseason, Breece Hall makes all the sense in the world.