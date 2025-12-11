Matt LaFleur provides major injury update that Broncos should take note of

The Broncos are looking for their 11th win in a row in what could be the biggest game of the season. The 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers come to town in a matchup of two juggernauts, and some have wondered if this game could be a preview for Super Bowl 60, which feels somewhat likely.

Denver should have the edge in this one, as they are the better team, are at home and are a bit healthier too, but in today's NFL, it's clear that most games can end up with a shocking result. The Broncos seem to be in a good spot to get two key players back in DJ Jones and Nate Adkins.

Ben Powers seems to still be a week away, but he is trending in the right direction to return soon. Overall, the Broncos are once again quite healthy for it being this late into the season. On Thursday, Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur provided a major injury update that could change everything.

Josh Jacobs will not practice for the second-straight day for the Green Bay Packers

Here is LaFleur speaking about Josh Jacobs, their star running back and someone who has been a thorn in the side of the Denver Broncos for years now:

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs (knee) likely will miss his second straight day of practice, and they will see where he’s at tomorrow.



“He’s been battling through it. We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/mrReMoVPQt — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 11, 2025

Jacobs has missed a game this year due to injury, so he has not been healthy all year. He's rushed for 817 yards on 206 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, which would actually be the third-lowest mark of his career. He's added 12 rushing touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs is on the cusp of hitting the 8,000-yard mark and has been one of the best pure runners in the NFL during his career. He's played his tail off against the Denver Broncos, as well, having never lost to the team. He has a personal 8-0 record against Denver with 769 rushing yards and nine scores, which is nearly 100 yards on the ground per game.

His yardage and touchdown total against Denver is the most of any opponent. Green Bay's backup RB is Emanuel Wilson, who has rushed for 351 yards on 88 carries this year, averaging 4.0 yards per tote. If Jacobs can't go, which would be huge for the Denver Broncos, Wilson would have to carry the load, and he's simply not someone who has been able to do that.

The Packers sporting an offense without Jacobs would be massive for the Broncos' chances to pull out the win in Week 15.