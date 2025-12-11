Broncos' recipe for crushing Toyotathon (and the Packers) is painfully obvious

You can have your Xs and Os. You can have your "Jimmys and Joes". When it comes to the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers' matchup in Week 15, give me the intangible factors to the game that could end up making a major difference.

From the Packers' side of things, Broncos Country might want to be aware of the Jordan Love-Toyotahon phenomenon that has become canon to the Packers' fan base. Essentially, the Packers' star quarterback starts really lighting it up during the Toyotathon promotion that takes place each year, with this year's event going from November 19-January 5.

You wouldn't believe it if the numbers didn't tell the story here. Love himself has embraced it to the point that he was recently wearing a Toyota jacket. The Broncos are obviously in the Packers' path during this Toyotathon phenomenon, and their path to stopping it is extremely obvious.

The Broncos will need Mile High Magic to stop the Jordan Love Toyotathon phenomenon

As great as Jordan Love has been historically during Toyotathon, he's now got to come to Denver and put that to the test against the Mile High Magic the Broncos have going in their favor.

As real as Toyotathon may be for the Packers, the Mile High Magic has a much longer track record.

There is a distinct advantage right now for the Broncos playing at home, and it's something Sean Payton and his players have pointed out on a number of occasions. Part of it is the altitude, which affects everybody that comes to Denver. Another part of it is just how loud the stadium gets. Members of the press report their water bottles shaking and moving on the tables when the fans start to get really rowdy at Empower Field.

The mystique of the Mile High is a tale as old as time when it comes to Broncos Country. And we've seen it on display this season. Heck, we've seen it over the past two years. The Broncos are 12-2 in their last 14 home games dating back to the 2024 season, and they have won 10-straight games at Empower Field.

How do you stop Toyotathon? Home-field advantage.

We've seen it this year for other top teams coming to Denver, including the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys came to Denver with the #1 scoring offense in the NFL and they ended the game with backup quarterback Joe Milton finishing the game for Dak Prescott.

Even though Packers fans are embracing the Toyotathon phenomenon, it's probably best not to discount the Mile High Magic for this epic Week 15 matchup.