Another massive door just opened for the Broncos to improve at linebacker

The Denver Broncos, unsurprisingly, have a need at inside linebacker this offseason. Fortunately for the front office, not only is the free agency class deeper than average at the position, but the 2026 NFL Draft also has a ton of encouraging prospects.

With both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad currently free agents, the Broncos could see some massive change in the room this offseason. Frankly, Singleton isn't someone Denver needs to prioritize, but Strnad could return if the price is right.

Overall, there's reason to think that there could be multiple new faces at the position this offseason. One starter signed in free agency, and a potential starter drafted in the NFL Draft could be on the table, but the trade market may also present chances for the Broncos to upgrade. On Wednesday, another door opened for Denver to find a solution at the position.

The Denver Broncos should consider trading for LB Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported on Wednesday that the Chicago Bears have given permission for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade. Edmunds turns just 28 years old in May but has been in the NFL since 2018.

He was actually 20 years old as a rookie. In his eight years, Edmunds has played five for the Buffalo Bills and three for the Bears, racking up 900 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 59 passes defended. Edmunds has been a solid presence at the position for years.

In 2025 for Chicago, Edmunds racked up four interceptions, nine passes defended, and 112 total tackles in just 13 games. In 2025, according to PFF's data, Edmunds graded out as the 34th-best linebacker and allowed an 87.2 rating in coverage, which is serviceable.

What sticks out with Edmunds is the consistency after nearly a decade in the NFL, and he has offered upside in coverage and as a pass rusher. He has 8.5 career sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits. Financially, Chicago does have to free up some cap space, the front office allowing Edmunds to seek a trade is definitely for a financial reason.

Chicago would save $15 million with a trade. He's got one more year left on his deal, but his contract has no more guaranteed salary. Overall, this could be a solid move for Denver. Edmunds is, if nothing else, a floor-raiser at the position and could form a nice duo with Dre Greenlaw.

The Broncos could then dip into the 2026 NFL Draft to find some younger help in what would be an overhaul of the linebacker room. There are some free agents out there like Devin Lloyd who could be a better fit for the Broncos, but Edmunds could be a worthwhile trade target.