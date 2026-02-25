John Franklin-Myers' next team just became insanely obvious for Broncos fans

The Denver Broncos have a few notable free agents set to hit the market, but the biggest name of them all is obviously John Franklin-Myers, the team's other stud defensive end who just had two pretty strong years with the team in 2024 and 2025.

Franklin-Myers came over in a trade with the New York Jets two offseasons ago, and he immediately made an impact, but the Broncos seemed to have an idea that JFM would be a very short-term solution. Given how many other players Denver has paid along the defensive line, it's not a stretch to say that JFM will be the odd man out along this unit.

With the Broncos having a strong defensive line even if Franklin-Myers departs, the team could turn their attention to adding help at inside linebacker, running back, and tight end in free agency. On Tuesday, this NFC team made an underrated hire that could all but confirm where JFM will play in 2026.

The Denver Broncos could lose John Franklin-Myers to the Dallas Cowboys

This may have flown under the radar, but the Broncos just lost one of their pass-rush gurus to the Cowboys. BT Jordan is now heading to Dallas in a similar role that he had with Denver.

One more addition to Cowboys’ staff: BT Jordan has been hired as a pass rush specialist consultant, per source. He spent the last two years with Denver and was with Seattle before that. Renowned for his work with DL over the years and has a past with Kenny Clark. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 24, 2026

To me, this is not only a major loss, but it could really give a strong indication as to where Franklin-Myers could sign. Not only did the Broncos lead the NFL in sacks in each year Jordan was with the team, but Franklin-Myers himself set career-highs in sacks each year as well, notching seven last year and 7.5 in 2025.

Dallas also does have an urgent need on the defensive side of the ball, as that defense was flat-out horrendous in 2025 and essentially wasted away a top-notch defense. The Cowboys hired Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. Parker was with the Broncos for a bit and then followed Vic Fangio and was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2024-2025.

The Cowboys seem to be building something worthwhile here, so it'll be interesting to see if that team can rebound. Luckily, if the Broncos do lose Franklin-Myers in free agency, guys like Sai'vion Jones and Enyi Uwazurike have tools and traits to become full-time starters at some point.

The Broncos should have already begun to prepare to lose Franklin-Myers in free agency, and an eventual signing with the Cowboys would make a ton of sense for the player and the team.