Broncos just saw the door crack open for Bo Nix to get his dream WR

The Denver Broncos, obviously, have urgent needs on offense. The wide receiver position has definitely come under some fire in recent years, but 2025 felt like a bit of a boiling point. If not for some untimely drops, not only does Bo Nix have a much more appealing stat line, but the Broncos may have been able to make the Super Bowl.

All in all, the pass-catchers as a whole just aren't close to being good enough, and it seems like Sean Payton's affinity for having a plethora of functional players doesn't always work. There isn't a legitimate, no. 1 weapon on offense, but the modern-day NFL offense needs one to thrive.

Not only that, but Denver's rushing attack is below-average as well, and that became obvious when J.K. Dobbins went down. As for the run game, that should be extremely fixable in free agency, as there are a slew of options out there, but in today's NFL, it's rare for a no. 1 wide receiver to hit the open market. This could force Denver to work the phones and swing a trade, but the door may have cracked open for that to be very possible.

Denver Broncos may have seen a door crack open to trade for AJ Brown in the offseason

Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman absolutely cracked the door open on a potential AJ Brown trade this week.



“We’re always listening,” Roseman said. “I don’t think you can go into any conversation with anyone and just shoot things down without hearing what they have to say — because you never know. ... You never know on any player. If someone’s going to give you something you didn’t anticipate and you won’t even have the conversation, I don’t think you’re necessarily doing your job, really servicing the team that you’re with.”

This is almost as non-committal as a general manager can get in the NFL, and this is especially notable coming from Roseman, one of the more aggressive and no-nonsense GMs in the entire league.

The situation with Brown has been rather obvious for months now. He didn't always seem to be happy with his role in the Eagles offense, as the limitations from quarterback Jalen Hurts ultimately Brown's production.

In 15 games this year, the talented Brown only finished with 78 receptions and 1,003 yards. Overall, it was actually his least-productive season on a yards per game basis since 2021, his third year in the NFL. Brown has been on the Eagles for four years now, and he does have four 1,000-yard seasons in a row.

But after averaging 86.8 yards per game with Philly in 2022 and 2023, he was down to just 74.4 yards per game in 2024 and 2025. Set to enter his age-29 season in 2026, Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler who surely has a few more high-end years left.

Simply put, these comments from Roseman absolutely crack the door open for the Broncos to swing a trade here. With Brown's contract, it would be hard for Philly to get much in return, but a second-round pick could be a realistic pricetag.

At some point, this move has to be decided one way or another. It doesn't feel like the smartest situation for Brown to remain with the Eagles given the frustations. The Broncos should not hesitate to call up Roseman and offer their second-rounder to get this deal done.

A wide receiver room featuring Brown and potentially Courtland Sutton, who may not have to be in the package for Brown, would put a massive strain on opposing defenses.