Broncos may have underrated trade target at receiver after GM's comments

The Denver Broncos have major needs on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and unless those needs are addressed, the team isn't going to get over the hump. However, the other side of this argument is that the Broncos got within one game of the Super Bowl with' their guys,' so the need for a significant upgrade isn't there.

Well, it's clear that, if nothing else, major help is needed at running back and wide receiver, and other, less urgent help could be brought in at wide receiver and tight end. All in all, the Broncos front office has to bring in players at every position of need this offseason.

With free agency rapidly approaching, Denver will have a shot to do this, but the trade market always has some buzz, and after some recent comments from this NFC General Manager, the Broncos might have a clear fit at receiver in a trade.

Bears' GM Ryan Poles may have opened another door for the Denver Broncos

Courtney Cronin of ESPN relayed comments from Chicago Bears' GM Ryan Poles. What Poles has to say about stud wide receiver DJ Moore is very interesting.



“We want him here. We think highly of him … But this is the time now where we have to look at all the scenarios that will allow us to put the best team out there…he’s a guy we want here but we have to look at all the scenarios.”

Not only this, but the Bears have also granted permission for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade. So, let's talk about Moore for a second. Moore came over in a trade from the Carolina Panthers after the 2022 NFL Season. He was a part of the package that Carolina made to trade up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moore just finished up his third year with the team. In his three years with Chicago, the veteran receiver hauled in 244 receptions for 3,012 yards and 20 touchdowns. Across his eight years in the NFL, Moore has caught 608 passes for 8,213 yards.

In 2025, Moore actually had career-worst production, but the Bears definitely had more of a committee approach, as all of Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, and Moore were getting work in the passing game.

The Bears primary motivation to get a trade done would likely be for financial reasons, as they are tight against the cap. Chicago could save $24.5 million if they designated this trade as a post-June 1st move. He's also currently under contract for four more seasons.

The Broncos should send a late-round pick to the Bears to land Moore, as he's a productive '1a' type of receiver the team has been missing. In fact, both Moore and Courtland Sutton were drafted back in 2018, and the difference in production is wild:



Moore:

608 receptions

8,213 yards

41 touchdowns



Sutton:

453 receptions

6,357 yards

39 touchdowns

Moore has over 100 more receptions, nearly 2,000 more yards, and two more receiving touchdowns than Sutton. Sure, Moore is set to play in his age-29 season, but he's someone who is absolutely a known commodity and would slide into a nice role with the Broncos. Moore has also not missed a game since the 2020 season and has started all 17 games in each of the last five seasons.

There are endless reasons why this trade would make sense for the Broncos.