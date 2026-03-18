Broncos next roster move after wild Jaylen Waddle trade is crystal clear

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle on Tuesday, and this was a move that many fans were simply waiting for. Denver clearly had a need on the offensive side of the ball for a legitimate weapon, and after it was trending toward running it back in 2026, Denver swoops in, keeps you on your toes, and makes a move like this.

With the receiver room now settled, throwing the ball is going to get a lot easier, which should help the rushing attack and, in turn, extend drives, which should help the defense stay rested. Everything works together, so getting this type of player can kick it all into action.

It's not a stretch to say that Denver could have an elite offense in 2026 with Waddle now in the picture, but what should be the next move that this team makes in free agency? Well, it's crystal clear, honestly.

The Denver Broncos need to now sign Cam Jordan, David Njoku, or a free agent linebacker

On Tuesday, David Njoku visited the Baltimore Ravens, so there is always a chance that the deal gets done and Njoku becomes a Raven. However, as of now, he's still out there and would improve the Broncos roster. The other two moves Denver should consider making would be to sign long-time defensive end Cam Jordan or an inside linebacker.

Frankly, one of these three moves would be a slam-dunk signing that the Broncos could make, and you can't really go wrong with any of them at this point. Bringing in someone like Njoku would give the Broncos a complete tight end, which is a player they have been missing. Evan Engram is a good receiver, and Adam Trautman is a solid blocker. However, Denver does not have a player who is competent at both.

Njoku is that type and would be yet another viable weapon. As for Cam Jordan, the long-time New Orlean Saint was drafted by Sean Payton back in 2011 and did just have a 10.5 sack season. Jordan has missed just two career games and would probably be an upgrade over John Franklin-Myers for a season, but he'd surely only be a one-year option.

Jordan would fit in with the 'all in' mode that the Broncos are clearly embracing. Shoring up the defensive line would be a great move for the front office to make, as it was a strength in 2025 and needs to remain a strength.

Lastly, adding a linebacker could be a realistic option, too. Even with both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad back in the mix, the linebacking group is subpar at best. There are some viable names out there, but at this point, the Broncos might be comfortable looking to the stacked NFL Draft to find a long-term prospect like Jacob Rodriguez or Jake Golday.

You could easily argue that adding Njoku, Jordan, or one of the many remaining free agent linebackers would be a crystal-clear, slam-dunk move the Broncos could make next.