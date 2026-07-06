Broncos must answer these 4 burning questions during training camp

The Denver Broncos, in less than three weeks, will begin their training camp, as rookies report on July 22nd, and veterans will report on July 28th. We're already approaching that time of the year, and this is really when things begin to ramp up.

The Broncos nearly advanced to the Super Bowl last year, but an unfortunate Bo Nix broken ankle during the AFC Divisional Round win essentially ended the season as soon as that news broke. Now, the Broncos may feel like they have an even bigger chip on their shoulder with how 2025 ended.

And the chip could be present as early as training camp. The Broncos will also have a few questions that they must answer when camp begins. And while camp is still a little bit away, these questions will need to be answered.

Denver Broncos have several questions that need to be answered during training camp

How does the tight end room look with two new faces added to the mix?

The Broncos needed to get better at tight end this offseason, and they did that with Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley in the 2026 NFL Draft. Joly's youth and receiving upside, and Bentley's two-phase ability could make both easy roster shoo-ins. However, the team still has Evan Engram under contract for another year, Adam Trautman back on a three-year deal, and a very fun option, a former basketball player in Caleh Lohner, who Sean Payton praised earlier this offseason.

Denver isn't going to keep five tight ends, likely, so there is going to be a tough decision made here, and the Broncos may then risk losing one of their 'almost' roster guys to another team, as it would not be a guarantee they'd get him back on the practice squad.

What kind of RB hierarchy does the team plan to use (or try to use)?

With J.K. Dobbins back on a two-year deal, and Jonah Coleman in the mix thanks to the NFL Draft, the Broncos may now have a three-headed monster with Dobbins, Coleman, and RJ Harvey. Dobbins and Coleman are the better pure runners, but Harvey has insane upside as a receiver.

The delicate thing here is figuring out how to maximize each players' skillset, as Dobbins is nearly guaranteed to average five yards per carry, Coleman does all the important things well at the position (like not fumbling and being solid in pass protection), and Harvey's explosiveness was evident last year.

One mistake Denver could make here is trying to feed all three mouths adequately, which would allow none of them to get into any sort of rhythm, but at the same time, having, potentially, three legitimate options does give the Broncos the chance to field the league's best run game.

This is a 'good' problem for the team to have, but they will need to roll out some sort of plan to deploy all three.

Who emerges as the other starting defensive end, taking John Franklin-Myers' old spot?

The players competing for the job figure to be Eyioma Uwazurike, rookie Tyler Onyedim, and second-year player Sai'vion Jones. All three would have something going on their favor, and only time will tell. Uwazurike is obviously the most experienced of the three and was playing well as a rotational piece, so he could be the favorite.

But even with "JFM" in the mix, the Broncos still did rotate in other players - Franklin-Myers only played in 49 percent of the snaps in 2025, so it's not like Denver is replacing a 70 percent-plus snaps player.

However, with how strong of a rusher Franklin-Myers was opposite Zach Allen (who played the best football of his life with Franklin-Myers in the mix), this position is a huge one that the Broncos must get clarity on during camp.

Who is the third WR after Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton?

The obvious answer might be Troy Franklin, who saw his production skyrocket from 2024 into 2025, but Franklin isn't as complete a wide receiver as Pat Bryant, for example. Waddle and Sutton are going to be the top two options, obviously, and while defenses figure out how to take those two players away, there could be a ton of opportunities opening up for a third receiver to produce.

While Franklin's production did increase in 2025, Bryant is a better blocker, has better hands, and is a bigger player, and Marvin Mims Jr. is a speedster who has made big play after big play. I am not sure the unofficial WR3 role is set in stone right now, and with us likely seeing Waddle and Sutton doing their thing during camp, all eyes may be on one of Franklin, Bryant, or Mims to see who takes ownership of that third spot.