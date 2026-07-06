3 Broncos who could steal a 53 man roster spot during training camp

After bringing back 94 percent of the team's overall snaps from last season, roster spots for the Denver Broncos are in extremely short supply entering training camp in 2026.

The Broncos' roster is going to be tough to crack, which means that if someone is able to come in and steal a roster spot during training camp, it's because they were able to stack some impressive practices together and become undeniable to the coaching staff.

There are a number of intriguing players on the roster who could force the team's hand and potentially push their way onto the 53-man roster despite a logjam at their position, or veterans clearly ahead on the pecking order. Who are some players to watch with training camp now on the very near horizon?

3 Broncos players who could surprise everyone and steal roster spots at training camp

1. Dallen Bentley, tight end

This name might come as a bit of a surprise, because Bentley is an exciting draft pick. But he's also just a 7th-rounder, and is joining a position group with a number of players clearly ahead of him at this point in time.

The Broncos' top three at the tight end position, if we're making early 53-man roster projections, would have to be Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, and 5th-round pick Justin Joly. The team also loves Nate Adkins, who has been a key contributor both offensively and on special teams in his career so far.

Stealing a roster spot at the tight end position might mean stealing a spot away from Adkins, which won't be easy to do. The Broncos used a 7th-round pick on Bentley, and depending on how the preseason goes, they might be able to sneak him onto the practice squad. They've also got 2025 7th-round pick Caleb Lohner, who impressed at rookie minicamp.

Bentley making the 53-man roster would be an upset at this stage. He's going to need to stack a lot of days at training camp and prove himself when the Broncos get on the field for preseason games as well. He has the size, strength, and athletic traits to be a valuable depth option as an in-line player, so his progress during camp is going to be worth monitoring closely.

2. Drew Sanders, edge rusher

At this stage, it would feel like a shocker if 2023 3rd-round pick Drew Sanders found a way to make the team in 2026.

Even as a recent 3rd-round draft pick, Sanders is on the roster bubble entering training camp. The Broncos are grateful that he's healthy at this stage of the offseason, but Sanders might need an other-worldly camp and preseason to make the team, and even then, it might not be enough.

Because of the team's situation with Jonathon Cooper off the field, Sanders might have some newfound roster life. Nobody knows how that situation will play out, but Sanders has proven -- in the limited times he's been on the field -- that he can be an impactful player both defensively and on special teams.

If he makes it through training camp and the preseason unscathed, he could steal a roster spot as edge rusher depth and special teams depth. The Broncos might owe it to him to give him the best chance possible, given the fact that they've changed his position three times now.

3. Hakeem Butler, wide receiver

The roster equation for the Broncos under Sean Payton has typically included five wide receivers. At this stage, if there is a sixth receiver on the roster, the odds seem to favor Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who has (mostly) been with the team since 2023.

Humphrey is a favorite of Sean Payton, but a new contender has entered the mix this offseason with UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound giant at the position with elite long speed.

Butler was a 4th-round pick by the Cardinals in 2019 and hasn't been able to stick in the NFL up to this point. He's now 30 years old and entering a really interesting situation where the Broncos have an obvious affinity for receivers with great size.

At mandatory minicamp, Butler was already making big plays in the passing game and standing out. If he keeps that up when the pads come on and he gets more chances against the top defense at training camp, the Broncos might have to find a spot for him on the 53 and keep him around.