6 most important Broncos building blocks for 2026 and beyond

The Denver Broncos have quickly turned this roster into one of the best in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season. Just two short offseasons ago, many across the NFL truly had no idea what this team was trying to do and were simply blasting the Broncos for taking quarterback Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And now, as this franchise enters year three of the Nix era, it could not be clearer that the right decision was made and that this team is on the right path for years to come, but that got me thinking about the most important 'building blocks' on the roster.

While this team is littered with great players, some are simply in a more important role than others. We listed the most important building blocks for the Broncos right here as the offseason rolls on,

Denver Broncos top building blocks for the future as 2026 approaches

Bo Nix, QB

The most obvious choice here, Nix is entering his third year in the NFL and is now 24-10 in the regular season, and 24-8 after those first two forgettable weeks of his NFL career. He's led the Broncos into the playoffs both years and now already has a division title under his belt. It's also likely that the Broncos make the Super Bowl in 2025 had Nix not broken his ankle.

Through two seasons, there really isn't anything more you could have asked from him so far.

Patrick Surtain II, CB

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and best cornerback in the NFL, Patrick Surtain II is another obvious building block. He's the main piece of the team having fielded some of the league's best defenses over the past 2.5 seasons and is essentially able to blanket one half of the field due to his insane man coverage ability.

Jaylen Waddle, WR

The newest addition to the Broncos in the offseason, Jaylen Waddle comes into an offense that is already rather loaded. While Waddle isn't in the elite tier of wide receivers with guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, for example, he's quite good and is now the best playmaker the Broncos have on offense.

The Broncos also traded more than a first-round pick to acquire him, which does also prove that he is a building block.

Garett Bolles, LT

Garett Bolles was a first-team All-Pro this season and has not missed a game in the Sean Payton era. Arguably the very best left tackle in the NFL, Bolles seems to be getting better with age and has the second-most important job on a football field - protecting the quarterback's blindside.

Bolles and the rest of the Broncos offensive line has been the best in the league for multple years now, especially excelling in pass blocking.

Quinn Meinerz, OG

A first-team All-Pro now two years in a row, Quinn Meinerz is right in the middle of his prime and continues to be among the best guards in the league. Meinerz was the 98th overall pick way back in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a physical force in the middle of the offensive line for years. Meinerz' PFF grade in 2025 was a 90.9, which ranked first among all guards.

Zach Allen, DE

Zach Allen has led the NFL in quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons. He had 40 in 2024 and 47 in 2025, joining his former teammate in JJ Watt in becoming the only two players in the history of the NFL with two-straight seasons of 40+ quarterback hits.

Allen hitting the 50 quarterback hit mark feels possible in 2026 as well, and he'd continue to make history with Watt if he was able to do that. Folks, no one in the NFL has hit the quarterback more than Allen over the past two seasons.

He anchors the Broncos defensive line and has only gotten better since arriving in Denver back in 2023.