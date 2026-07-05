Broncos could do the unthinkable with fan favorite player following 2026 season

The Denver Broncos went all-in this offseason, and while the team did not make a notable free agency signing, the major trade for Jaylen Waddle and retention of many of their own players did prove that the front office wants to maximize this Super Bowl window.

Just two seasons ago at this time, most in Broncos Country were simply wondering if the team had made the right quarterback selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and I am not sure a single soul was talking about the playoffs.

All of a sudden, in year three of the Bo Nix era, winning it all is a distinct possibility. With that being said, as quickly as windows open in this league, they can close, and what the front office must continue to do is make the right roster moves to keep the window open, but that also requires some very tough decisions to be made...

Denver Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton could be entering his final year with the team in 2026

Courtland Sutton, the Broncos veteran wide receiver, is the longest-tenured Broncos on the team next to Garett Bolles. Bolles and Sutton were 2017 and 2018 NFL Draft picks, respectively. Sutton's tenure with the team has been a solid one overall. He's now etched two-straight 1,000-yard seasons and is a two-time Pro Bowler. Across eight seasons, Sutton has caught 453 passes for 6,357 yards and 39 touchdowns.

He's never averaged less than 44 yards per game but has also never averaged 70 yards per game, so he's really been a high-floor, low-ceiling player. At this stage of his career, Sutton is clearly a No. 2 wide receiver.

Despite hitting 1,000 yards two years in a row, Sutton doesn't offer much after the catch and has struggled with drops sometimes. Adding Waddle into the mix should allow Sutton to take advantage of matchups against backup cornerbacks.

Anyway, he's set to enter his age-31 season this year and actually has no more guaranteed money on his deal following the 2026 NFL Season. This year, he has $17.5 million in guaranteed money with a cap hit of just under $14 million.

His cap hit balloons to about $28.5 million in 2027, which is simply not a number he'll play on. If we go deeper with the financials, it becomes clearer that the 2026 season could be Sutton's last with the Broncos.

According to Over The Cap, the Broncos could designate him as a post-June 1st cut or trade and save $22.4 million on their cap next offseason. Either move designated this way would force the Broncos to eat $6.075 million in dead money, which isn't a large number.

The Broncos cut former linebacker Dre Greenlaw with a post-June 1st designation, so this is something the team just did and could do again. Furthermore, OTC notes that the Broncos will have $11.725 million in cap space next offseason, which obviously isn't much.

Not only do the financials add up to Sutton and the Broncos parting ways, but Marvin Mims Jr. is a free agent in 2027, Troy Franklin would be eligible for an extension at that point, Waddle himself may need a new contract, and Pat Bryant does have the skill set to step into Sutton's role on offense.

The Broncos would get a lot younger as well at the wide receiver position without Sutton in the mix. There is also a chance that we simply see a decline from him as well. Father Time is undefeated, and while Sutton turning 31 could end up not impacting his play at all, every player goes through some sort of decline.

When you add all of this up, it's not a stretch to think that this fan favorite could be on his way out following 2026.