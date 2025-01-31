You just never know what could happen. Let's create a Broncos mock draft where every single pick is on the offensive side of the ball. It isn't impossible for a team to use each of their draft picks on one side of the ball. Back in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers used all of their seven picks on defense.

They took Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-matos, Jeremy Chinn, Troy Pride Jr, Kenny Robinson Jr, Bravvion Roy, and Stanley Thomas-Oliver.

Now let's be real; the Denver Broncos do not need to use every single pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on offense, but for the sake of this exercise, we'll see if we can pull it off.

Broncos mock draft: Team uses every single pick on an offensive player

20th Pick - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

I am a huge, huge fan of Emeka Egbuka at pick 20 for the Denver Broncos. He can fill that "Z" role on offense that the team is missing. They have their big-bodied target in Courtland Sutton and their gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr. Guys like Chris Godwin and Garrett Wilson could also slide into this role for Denver, but there isn't a better long-term option than Egbuka, given he isn't a dud at the NFL level.

51st Pick - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Denver Broncos have to overhaul their RB room if you ask me. At pick 51, they grab Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. Johnson rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024 for the Hawkeyes. He was a junior this past season.

85th Pick - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel is kicking butt at the Senior Bowl and may not be at 85 when the Broncos pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Zabel has played all along the offensive interior and is someone who could be developed to be the long-term starting center, providing a huge upgrade over Luke Wattenberg.

121st Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Grabbing a tight end from Iowa is probably a great move. At pick 121, the Denver Broncos land on Luke Lachey and could pair a rookie tight end with a free agency signing. Juwan Johnson could be the free agent tight end that Denver has in mind.

193rd Pick - Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

The second running back in this NFL mock draft, the Denver Broncos grab the tough-running Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech to further their backfield even more after the selection of Kaleb Johnson.

199th Pick - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

Another offensive lineman is on the board for the Denver Broncos at pick 199. Perhaps you'd have liked to see a tackle get taken here, but the Broncos decide to take Seth McLaughlin and are almost done with their offense-only NFL mock draft.

209th Pick - Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Perhaps a potential backup QB for the long-term, the Denver Broncos snag Kurtis Rourke with their 209th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We'll probably have an idea as to who the backup QB will be when free agency is over, but drafting Rourke and making him the third-string QB all year could be a fun developmental project for Davis Webb, the Broncos' top-notch QB coach.