The Denver Broncos are going to have some new faces on offense. Let's try to predict the starting lineup for the 2025 NFL Season. I would personally expect new starters at running back, tight end, and wide receiver in 2025. It's going to be a huge offseason for this team in their quest to build a Super Bowl contender.

And we can clearly see that the defense is in a bit of a better spot than the offense. It's not that the offense isn't good - that isn't the case, but there is less talent on that side of the ball, so it's up to the team's front office to ensure the talent is brought on.

The 2025 NFL Draft actually lines up quite well with what the Broncos need on offense. Between that and what could be a prolific free agency period, Denver could put the league on notice in 2025. Let's predict their starting lineup for 2025.

Early prediction of Denver Broncos starting offense in the 2025 season

Quarterback - Bo Nix

Any questions here? Did not think so...

Running Back - Aaron Jones

I am convincing myself more and more that the Denver Broncos are going to sign Aaron Jones for a year. He would give the team immediate production at the position and could pave the way for a rookie to take over in 2026. Jones rushed for over 1,100 yards on 4.5 yards per carry in 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, so he's still a productive player.

Jones can catch passes out of the backfield and has played in those "running back by committee" rooms for years, which is something that Sean Payton has frequently done in the NFL. Jones would be a perfect player to eat up about 200 carries for the team in 2025, as the rest would then go to guys like Jaleel McLaughlin Audric Estime, and maybe even a rookie RB.

Aaron Jones would be a great one-year solution at the RB1 spot in 2025.

Wide Receivers - Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Emeka Egbuka

The main difference here is that the Denver Broncos will use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Emeka Egbuka, the talented wide receiver from Ohio State. Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints had some great production from a former OSU wide receiver. His name is Michael Thomas, and you might remember him.

Egbuka fills that 'Z' role on the offense that Denver is missing alongside their 'X' in Courtland Sutton and their gadget guy in Marvin Mims Jr. Egbuka can run crisp routes, can block, and has great hands. He is precisely what the Broncos need.

He'll be a starter alongside Sutton and Mims in 2025.

Tight End - Juwan Johnson

A free agency connection that is probably bound to happen is Juwan Johnson on a two or three-year deal. He has played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints and has familiarity with Sean Payton. He's also a clear but modest upgrade at tight end and allows the Broncos to draft and develop a rookie.

Johnson is not going to haul in 80 receptions, but he's someone who brings legitimate production to the room and a missing piece for the short-term. It's very hard for collegiate tight ends to transition into the NFL, and the 2025 NFL Draft does not have a Brock Bowers, so it may take a year or two for a potential rookie that the Broncos draft to work out.

Juwan Johnson is probably coming to the Denver Broncos.

Offensive Line - Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Luke Wattenberg* / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey

I do not believe the Broncos are going to chase a free agency upgrade at center. They already have four big-time contracts along the offensive line, and it's rare for teams to have that many, let alone five. Luke Wattenberg is the Wild Card here. He was outstanding in pass blocking in 2024 but left a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking.

Part of this could probably be improved with a better running back, as the Broncos were the best run blocking offensive line in the NFL last year. I do believe the team is going to sniff around in the mid-late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to try and find a center upgrade.

I could also see the team pursue a tier three or four free agency center for some change. Wattenberg could very well take a step forward with his run blocking in 2025, but the Broncos might not be willing to invest heavy resources into the position just yet.

I predict that he is the Week 1 starter, but there is going to be someone breathing down his neck.