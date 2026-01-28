Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: What do the experts think Denver does in Round 1?

The Denver Broncos, I believe, may not even make their Round 1 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Being aggressive and using that pick to perhaps trade for an offensive playmakers feels likely at this point, but none of us know for sure.

As of now, though, Denver's Round 1 pick is in their possession. A notable downside of this class is that the top-end talent just isn't there, and there aren't many legitimate first-round-caliber prospects. The Broncos did have a first-round grade on Jahdae Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft and clearly did not expect him to be there.

But you get the sense that the Broncos should have gone in a different direction with that pick. Anyway, the team does need to ensure their Round 1 pick in 2026 is used wisely, as the Super Bowl window is wide open right now. What do some of the NFL Draft's top experts think Denver does with the 30th overall pick?

Denver Broncos go in very different directions in expert mock drafts

Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Broncos could snag Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at pick 30:

Folks around the league are split on Woods’ evaluation. Some don’t view him as a first-round pick, but he has the quickness to add to the league’s best pass-rush group as an inside rusher.

Bucky Brooks takes a very interesting side and mocks Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a safety, to the Broncos at pick 30:

Adding a playmaking safety will enable the Broncos to continue suffocating opponents with sticky coverage. McNeil-Warren is a rangy defender with the instincts and awareness to eliminate deep throws between the hashes.

Peter Woods would be a great pick, but I just do not believe he's going to be there. It's clear that the DL could use more size up front, as the Broncos still seem to be a bit soft against the run, and the one way to keep the DL among the best in the league is to continue adding talent to it. While Woods might not be a day one starter, he would eventually slide into that role.

Brooks' mocked a safety to the Denver Broncos in his first mock, and to be honest, I just do not get that - safety is one of the few positions in the NFL that teams can throw money at in free agency to shore up. The Broncos are a perfect example, as their regular starting duo of Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga not only are on the younger side, but are one of the very best duos in the NFL.

Safety isn't the most valuable position on defense, as the free agency market typically has a ton of starting-caliber players at the position. Denver also just used a first-round pick on a defensive back, and the one area of the roster that really doesn't need much work is the secondary.

It's a bit of a shock that none of these NFL Draft experts mocked an offensive playmaker to the Denver Broncos.