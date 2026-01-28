Broncos starter may have spilled the beans on Vance Joseph's future

The Broncos' season has ended, and all attention immediately turned to their assistant coaches. They have a few names who have been hot in coaching circles, especially the duo of Davis Webb and Vance Joseph. Darren Rizzi interviewed for the Giants' head coaching gig, but appears to be staying in Denver. Joseph and Webb remain hot names and might not be done with their names being brought up.

Joseph has interviewed for several spots, including the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. Interestingly, Joseph could have the chance to return to the Cardinals after his stint as their defensive coordinator, following his head coaching days in Denver. His name came up last year, too, but nothing materialized with his departure.

With Joseph again in hot conversations for head coaching gigs, the Broncos have been bracing for his departure. None of the jobs he has been most tied to have been filled yet, but there have been some indications that Joseph might not be leaving after all. No clearer picture has been painted than by one of his key starters.

Jonathon Cooper might have shared a key hint on Vance Joseph's future in Denver

The Broncos and many of their players stood in front of the media yesterday, and a handful of interesting quotes came out of it. During Jonathon Cooper's availability, he spoke on his season, the Broncos' successes this year, and his coordinator. Cooper heads into the offseason with some work to do, but seemed to drop a heavy hint as to who his work will be with.

Jonathon Cooper ALMOST leaked something about Vance Joseph's future:



"I'm happy that he's uhhhhh... I don't know exactly what to say cause I don't know all that he's said" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ehh86iL6QJ — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) January 26, 2026

While discussing his experiences with Joseph, Cooper, with a smile, strongly hinted that Joseph would remain the Broncos' defensive coordinator heading into 2026. Cooper said that he is "happy that he's uh...." before cutting himself off. Consideirng the context and smile on his face, especially right after saying Joseph is the best defensive coordinator that he has ever had, this is a heavy indication that Denver's play caller won't change for next year.

If the Broncos are able to keep Joseph in town, it would be a major win for the franchise and for the defensive group. The Broncos' defense carried them at several times through the season, and kept them in a game where their backup quarterback tried to get them to the Super Bowl. The Broncos have built their core in large part due to their continuity, and keeping Joseph is a major step to continue that.