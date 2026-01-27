Broncos' $51 million veteran may have just played his last snap for Denver

The Denver Broncos are understandably still recovering from a crushing ending to an otherwise incredible 2025 campaign that is fresh in their minds. But eventually, the focus must shift to what lies ahead for them, including figuring out what to do with veteran interior offensive lineman Ben Powers.

Powers has been a solid addition since the Broncos signed him to a four-year, $51.5 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed in 2023. However, he hasn't lived up to his status as one of the NFL's highest-paid guards. Denver could get out of the deal while shedding payroll this offseason; do they take the escape hatch?

Between Powers' shortcomings and the flexibility Denver stands to gain from moving on from him, a breakup is well within the range of outcomes.

Broncos OG Ben Power's time in Denver could be nearing the end

Denver's elite group up front experienced minimal drop-off during his extended midseason absence due to a torn bicep. Undrafted second-year pro Alex Palczewski filled in admirably, raising the question of whether the former is worth keeping at his current price tag.

Releasing or trading Powers with a post-June 1 designation creates nearly $13 million in 2026 cap savings (h/t OverTheCap). Doing so also leaves behind $5.425 million in dead money, which is palatable albeit less than ideal. A Broncos club with a quarterback on a rookie-scale pact can especially absorb this sunk cost for the greater good.

Time is of the essence for the Broncos to decide on Powers' future. They don't get much, if any, financial relief if this situation carries over into next offseason, when he's slated for unrestricted free agency. In other words, Denver has a prime opportunity on an expiring timeline — literally.

Pro Football Focus gave Powers a 62.4 overall grade, which ranked 39th out of 81 qualified guards this season. He allowed 11 pressures, 10 hurries, and one quarterback hit across 290 pass-blocking snaps (excluding the playoffs). His return to the lineup in the postseason didn't give the Broncos' scoring unit the boost many anticipated, specifically on the ground.

Despite being a critical component of the run game, no team averaged fewer yards per carry than Powers and the Broncos in the playoffs. Moreover, Palczewski finished among the top interior offensive linemen in ESPN's run block win rate (75 percent).