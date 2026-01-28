Broncos should send this veteran packing after Joe Lombardi firing

The Denver Broncos' decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi comes as a shock. It's not necessarily surprising due to the team's inability to put up points consistently, but because of his longstanding relationship with head coach Sean Payton.

No one's safe if Payton was willing to let go of Lombardi. They've spent much of the past two decades working together across three stints: two with the New Orleans Saints, and then Denver. This is a statement move.

It's go big or go home for the Broncos this offseason, with general manager George Paton even admitting as such. Payton brought a bunch of ex-Saints with him to Denver (probably too many), though suddenly, any of them could be on the chopping block.

Denver sees a path to returning to the AFC Championship Game in 2026 with hopes of better results a second time around. Alas, that vision ostensibly doesn't include Payton's lackeys from his Saints days. With that in mind, Broncos veteran tight end Adam Trautman may be the next one out the door.

Broncos TE Adam Trautman may follow Joe Lombardi to the exit

New Orleans selected Trautman in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, when Payton was notably at the helm. There's nothing coincidental about them reuniting in the Mile High City. However, the former is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, with Lombardi's dismissal potentially foreshadowing his imminent departure.

Trautman's connections got him an opportunity in Denver. They traded a sixth-round pick for the Dayton product in 2023 and rewarded his efforts roughly 11 months later with a two-year, $7.5 million extension. Nevertheless, he hasn't been productive enough to merit another contract from the Broncos.

A fine albeit uninspiring rotation piece, Trautman is fairly expendable and already slated to hit the open market. He's seen just 45 targets, yielding 33 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns. His contributions in protection have typically made up for the lack of pass-catching production, yet even that aspect of him has lost its luster.

Two Broncos tight ends finished the 2025 campaign with higher Pro Football Focus pass- and run-blocking grades [$], respectively, than Trautman (excluding playoffs). The ability to function as an extension of the offensive line has been his calling card. He's not doing enough in other areas, whether it be offense or special teams, to regress in this area.